One of Texas Tech's top remaining targets in the 2023 class is closing in on a commitment.

Timberview defensive back Jordan Sanford recently cut his list down to a top nine, and spent the month of June taking visits to the majority of his top contenders.

Now the Rivals.com four-star prospect is set to make his college decision on August 4th.

The schools in the mix are (in no order) SMU, TCU, Utah, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Texas Tech, Washington, Northwestern and Oklahoma State. Since dropping his top nine he also has since added an offer from Louisville but they are not considered a major factor.

Texas Tech has been recruiting Sanford for longer than anyone on that list. In fact Joey McGuire's program was Sanford's second overall offer (behind only Arkansas), way back on December 16th, 2021.

Sanford has visited Texas Tech multiple times in recent months, coming for Junior Day in January, for a spring practice in April and for his official visit in June.