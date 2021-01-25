RedRaiderSports - Prospect Profile: Jesuit DB Robert Fitzgerald

One of the top players at the Championship 7v7 event over the weekend was Jesuit Dallas and Bullitt Team safety Robert Fitzgerald.

Ranked by Rivals as a 5.5 3-star recruit and the 80th best prospect in Texas, Fitzgerald currently holds four scholarship offers - from Colorado, Penn, Princeton and Yale.

As a sophomore in 2019, Fitzgerald amassed 79 tackles and was named honorable mention All-District. That was just a sign of things to come for the 6-foot, 203 pound defensive back.

Over the summer in 2020, Fitzgerald took the next leap and it started with his performance at Camp Bullitt - a two day camp complete with a combine, drills and competition. Fitzgerald was named the Camp Bullitt Defensive MVP.

As a junior in 2020, Fitzgerald finished the season with 81 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and two interceptions. He also scored 10 total touchdowns, including seven on offense. That helped lead his Rangers to a 6-4 record and a playoff appearance. Following the season, he was named to the All-District First Team and the District 7-6A Defensive Player of the Year.

Along with his offers, Fitzgerald is also being followed on Twitter by coaches from Duke, Michigan State, Baylor, Illinois, SMU, Texas, North Carolina, TCU, Auburn and several others.

Regarding Texas Tech, Director of Recruiting Preston Pehrson and Offensive Assistant Cole Thomas follow the rising senior.