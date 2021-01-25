RedRaiderSports - Prospect Profile: Jesuit DB Robert Fitzgerald

Prospect Profile: Jesuit DB Robert Fitzgerald
One of the top players at the Championship 7v7 event over the weekend was Jesuit Dallas and Bullitt Team safety Robert Fitzgerald.
Ranked by Rivals as a 5.5 3-star recruit and the 80th best prospect in Texas, Fitzgerald currently holds four scholarship offers - from Colorado, Penn, Princeton and Yale.
As a sophomore in 2019, Fitzgerald amassed 79 tackles and was named honorable mention All-District. That was just a sign of things to come for the 6-foot, 203 pound defensive back.
Over the summer in 2020, Fitzgerald took the next leap and it started with his performance at Camp Bullitt - a two day camp complete with a combine, drills and competition. Fitzgerald was named the Camp Bullitt Defensive MVP.
As a junior in 2020, Fitzgerald finished the season with 81 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and two interceptions. He also scored 10 total touchdowns, including seven on offense. That helped lead his Rangers to a 6-4 record and a playoff appearance. Following the season, he was named to the All-District First Team and the District 7-6A Defensive Player of the Year.
Along with his offers, Fitzgerald is also being followed on Twitter by coaches from Duke, Michigan State, Baylor, Illinois, SMU, Texas, North Carolina, TCU, Auburn and several others.
Regarding Texas Tech, Director of Recruiting Preston Pehrson and Offensive Assistant Cole Thomas follow the rising senior.
The terminator only knows one speed! FULL SPEED! Somebody going to get a pure baller on the field and someone who will make a difference off the field! #BullittTeam https://t.co/zC8Gt4DhdI— Terrance Bullitt, MS👨🏽🎓 (@BullittTeam) January 24, 2021
We caught up with the director of Bullitt 7v7, former Texas Tech linebacker/safety Terrance Bullitt, for his thoughts on Robert.
How Fitzgerald started in the program
"I met Robert Fitzgerald through Jack Barton, I was training Jack who is now playing at Vanderbilt. He brought Robert over for a training session and the rest is history."
On Fitzgerald as a person
"Robert shows up, he's all work, all business. He's a character but in his own way. He takes care of his business off the field as well. When he's in the weight room and on the field it's serious business with him. I love working with him because of the way he picks up the game and applies everything we're teaching him.
I can tell it's making him a better player so I look forward to seeing him grow more and continue to elevate his game during his senior season."
On Fitzgerald on the field
"Teams like his versatility and that he comes down and he can hit. Colorado has offered him, he also has been offered by Yale. He's a very smart kid, 4.0 GPA, and he's football smart as well. He understands offenses and what they're trying to do. I'm looking forward to him really taking the next step and possibly being All-State in his senior season."