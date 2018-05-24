Our Prospect Evals series continues with a weekly look at one of the 109 prospects that Texas Tech has offered in the 2019 class - when did the Red Raiders offer, how many other offers have been made at the position, what kind of prospect is he and where do things stand with Texas Tech.

This week we break down the recruitment of Mansfield Legacy defensive end Taurean Carter.



Recruitment Snapshot

Offers: Carter has 16 FBS offers and recently released a top-10 that included Texas Tech. He has since added offers from Texas and Arkansas. The Red Raiders offered in February.

Recruiting his position: Texas Tech has made 16 offers to 2019 defensive end, with seven of those offers being held by prospects currently committed to other programs.

Visiting the South Plains: Carter attended Texas Tech's Junior Day in early March and has an official visit scheduled for mid-June.

Stats: Carter logged 65 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one forced fumble last season.



Prospect Eval

... Great at shedding bl0cks, finding the ball carrier and reading the play ... Very active hands, batted several passes in the linked highlights ... Quick first step, disruptive in the pass game and fast enough to turn, chase down ball carriers ... Plays the three-technique, could easily add weight and play tackle at the next level

Regional Perspective

"Taurean Carter has shown over the spring that he can be a handful for offensive linemen as an explosive pass-rusher off line as soon as the ball is snapped. When he's at his best, he is decisive with his first move with the strength and athleticism to disengage from most blocks once he gets the edge on that first step." - Nick Krueger, Rivals.com Texas Recruiting Analyst

Deep Dive