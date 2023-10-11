It has been a drastic change for the Texas Tech offense this season than what most fans would typically be accustomed to seeing. The days of the true Air Raid have seemed to dwindle down. The Red Raiders sit near the bottom of the Big 12 (11th) in passing yards/game at 219.5, coupling this with Tech also being dead last in PFF’s grading system of the passing offense (59.5), it is not hard to see that the high flying offenses of old are shifting in dramatic fashion.

This is due to a multitude of reasons, whether that be the shoulder injury to Behren Morton or the flat out amplified capabilities that Tahj Brooks has provided this season.

Taking the flip side into consideration however, the Red Raiders sit third in the conference in PFF's rushing offense grade at 84.9. Brooks is slotted at third in the Big 12 in rushing yards and has broken his career highs in carries and yards several times this season.

It has been an adjustment spearheaded by offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, who has acknowledged that at the end of the day, winning is all that matters. After a few weeks where it seemed the offense was trying to figure itself out, Kittley has adapted his side to better fit the personnel that he has at his disposal. It has not been a complete abandonment of the passing game, and the same sentiment that Kittley shared is carried along by his players.

“We still just look at it like, just do our job, whatever that is,” Tech receiver Myles Price said after the Red Raiders’ practice Tuesday. “If that means we got to block 100 times a game, then we’ll go block 100 times a game. We’re still throwing the ball some, quite a bit too. Nobody’s really like mad about it or anything. And it’s working. We’re winning. We’re definitely not mad about that.”

Though it may not be the deep shots down the field that many are used to seeing in Lubbock, the revamped offense has found other ways to get the receivers the ball. Price leads the Red Raiders in receptions, yards and touchdown receptions. It has not happened very often on long tosses, but rather in the flats in the screen game or through Run-Pass Option (RPO) plays.

“When we call RPOs, I know if I’m in the inside and it’s designed for me, I know I’m either gonna get the ball or I’m gonna have to turn up field and block,” Price said. “Pre-snap, I’m kind of looking to see, ‘Okay, could this ball come to me?’. If it can, okay, I’m ready. If it’s not, then let’s be ready to get back up field and help the running backs out.”



