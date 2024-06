Texas Tech has already landed five (5) commitments in the month of June, with an eye on adding more to the 2025 class.

This weekend, June 21-23, the Red Raider staff will host 11 recruits on official visits, including eight (8) undecided prospects or prospects currently committed elsewhere.

We take a look at the 11 prospects expected in Lubbock this weekend and the latest in their recruitments.