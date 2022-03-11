 RedRaiderSports - Previewing a loaded Dallas Under Armour Next Football Camp
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-11 00:48:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Previewing a loaded Dallas Under Armour Next Football Camp

RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Carnley Properties.
RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Carnley Properties.
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Texas Tech QB commit Jake Strong
Texas Tech QB commit Jake Strong

Several of the best football recruits in the country will be at Martin High School this Sunday for the annual Dallas Under Armour Next Football Camp.

Included in that group are many Texas Tech commits and targets.

RedRaiderSports will be on hand to recap all the action.

Below are some of the prospects - specifically Tech targets - expected to be in attendance.

The Commits

Curry picked up his offer from Tech in early November and didn't waste much time, committing to Texas Tech later that month.

Texas Tech remains his only public offer to date.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}