Preview: UTEP, Texas Tech set for in-state contest
Jon Teicher, the play-by-play announcer for the UTEP Miners spoke with me recently about this season's week two contest.The Miners are coming off of a 1-11 year in 2018, which is a one-game improve...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news