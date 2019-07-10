News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-10 12:01:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Preview: Montana State invades Lubbock in week one

Q78k1irdczqtpbdmhxzg
Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports
@bmsoliz
Staff Writer

Time to turn the clock forward and break down the Texas Tech football 2019 schedule on a week-to-week basis. Skyline Sports co-founder and senior writer Colter Nuanez gave us his take on what the B...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}