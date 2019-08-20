Predicting Texas Tech's depth chart
Brandon dishes out his opinion on Texas Tech's potential two-deep depth chart with only days away from kickoff for the 2019 season.
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|
Terence
Steele
|
Madison
Akamnonu
|
Dawson
Deaton
|
Jack
Anderson
|
Travis
Bruffy
|
Zach
Adams
|
Weston
Wright
|
Will
Farrar
|
Bailey
Smith
|
Casey
Verhulst
|X
|H
|QB
|RB
|TE
|Z
|
Erik
Ezukanma
|
Dalton
Rigdon
|
Alan
Bowman
|
Armand
Shyne
|
Donta
Thompson
|
TJ
Vasher
|
RJ
Turner
|
McLane
Mannix
|
Jett
Duffey
|
Ta'Zhawn Henry
|
Travis
Koontz
|
KeSean
Carter
Breakdown: The tough spots to choose were at H and running back. I think Rigdon and Mannix will rotate in and out but expect to see Lubbock native Xavier White get his snaps too. Shyne has been banged up in practice but it's still training camp. I wouldn't be surprised though if Henry trotted out with the ones on occasion, especially early on.
Ezukanma opposite of Vasher makes this offense even more of a threat. He's shown consistency in practice and plays physical. RJ Turner will be big during Big 12 Conference play and provides that experience Texas Tech lacks in the locker rom. Caden Leggett will see in-game reps as well. He'll be one of the many receivers rotating in with the starters.
The offensive line will be one that grows into one over the span of the year. You'll want to see them work as one and go from there. Deaton establishing himself at center speeds that process up. Watch out for Weston Wright at left guard sneaking up on Akamnonu, though. Both are more than capable of starting there.
|DE
|Noseguard
|DE
|
Eli Howard
|
Nick McCann
|
Broderick Washington
|
Nelson Mbanasor
|
Jaylon Hutchings
|
Tony Bradford Jr.
|Spur
|ILB
|ILB
|Raider
|
Evan Rambo
|
Jordyn Brooks
|
Riko Jeffers
|
Xavier Benson
|
Quincy Addison
|
Brayden Stringer
|
Kosi Eldridge
|
Tyrique Matthews
|CB
|Safety
|Safety
|CB
|
Desmon Smith
|
Adrian Frye
|
Doug Coleman
|
Zech McPhearson
|
DaMarcus Fields
|
Adam Beck
|
Thomas Leggett
|
John Davis
Breakdown: I'll take that defensive secondary any day. McPhearson has been having himself a strong fall camp. You'd like and hope to see Smith play clean football yet bring his physicalness with him on every play. Defensive coordinator Keith Patterson said that's something they're coaching every player on.
The middle of the defense, despite lacking depth in the inside, is more than solid. Brooks, Jeffers and Benson being on the field at the same time makes for an interesting scheme. We'll see how well they handle all three when it comes to stamina.
Much like their counterpoint, the defensive lineman will gel more and more together as the year goes on. Howard has changed his body a bit and is quick off of the snap. He'll be your true pass rusher. McCann needs to take some steps forward in the middle and he can learn that position from his teammate Broderick Washington. He'll be key on the defense with his run stopping ability but now more in an aggressive defense which allows him a crack at getting to the quarterback.