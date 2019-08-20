Breakdown: The tough spots to choose were at H and running back. I think Rigdon and Mannix will rotate in and out but expect to see Lubbock native Xavier White get his snaps too. Shyne has been banged up in practice but it's still training camp. I wouldn't be surprised though if Henry trotted out with the ones on occasion, especially early on.

Ezukanma opposite of Vasher makes this offense even more of a threat. He's shown consistency in practice and plays physical. RJ Turner will be big during Big 12 Conference play and provides that experience Texas Tech lacks in the locker rom. Caden Leggett will see in-game reps as well. He'll be one of the many receivers rotating in with the starters.

The offensive line will be one that grows into one over the span of the year. You'll want to see them work as one and go from there. Deaton establishing himself at center speeds that process up. Watch out for Weston Wright at left guard sneaking up on Akamnonu, though. Both are more than capable of starting there.