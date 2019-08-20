News More News
Predicting Texas Tech's depth chart

Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports
@bmsoliz
Staff Writer

Brandon dishes out his opinion on Texas Tech's potential two-deep depth chart with only days away from kickoff for the 2019 season.

Offensive Line
          LT           LG           C           RG           RT

Terence

Steele

Madison

Akamnonu

Dawson

Deaton

Jack

Anderson

Travis

Bruffy

Zach

Adams

Weston

Wright

Will

Farrar

Bailey

Smith

Casey

Verhulst
Rest of the Offense
        X         H       QB      RB        TE         Z

Erik

Ezukanma

Dalton

Rigdon

Alan

Bowman

Armand

Shyne

Donta

Thompson

TJ

Vasher

RJ

Turner

McLane

Mannix

Jett

Duffey

Ta'Zhawn Henry

Travis

Koontz

KeSean

Carter

Breakdown: The tough spots to choose were at H and running back. I think Rigdon and Mannix will rotate in and out but expect to see Lubbock native Xavier White get his snaps too. Shyne has been banged up in practice but it's still training camp. I wouldn't be surprised though if Henry trotted out with the ones on occasion, especially early on.

Ezukanma opposite of Vasher makes this offense even more of a threat. He's shown consistency in practice and plays physical. RJ Turner will be big during Big 12 Conference play and provides that experience Texas Tech lacks in the locker rom. Caden Leggett will see in-game reps as well. He'll be one of the many receivers rotating in with the starters.

The offensive line will be one that grows into one over the span of the year. You'll want to see them work as one and go from there. Deaton establishing himself at center speeds that process up. Watch out for Weston Wright at left guard sneaking up on Akamnonu, though. Both are more than capable of starting there.

Defensive Line
                      DE              Noseguard                   DE

Eli Howard

Nick McCann

Broderick Washington

Nelson Mbanasor

Jaylon Hutchings

Tony Bradford Jr.
Linebackers
           Spur              ILB              ILB            Raider

Evan Rambo

Jordyn Brooks

Riko Jeffers

Xavier Benson

Quincy Addison

Brayden Stringer

Kosi Eldridge

Tyrique Matthews
Secondary
             CB             Safety          Safety             CB

Desmon Smith

Adrian Frye

Doug Coleman

Zech McPhearson

DaMarcus Fields

Adam Beck

Thomas Leggett

John Davis

Breakdown: I'll take that defensive secondary any day. McPhearson has been having himself a strong fall camp. You'd like and hope to see Smith play clean football yet bring his physicalness with him on every play. Defensive coordinator Keith Patterson said that's something they're coaching every player on.

The middle of the defense, despite lacking depth in the inside, is more than solid. Brooks, Jeffers and Benson being on the field at the same time makes for an interesting scheme. We'll see how well they handle all three when it comes to stamina.

Much like their counterpoint, the defensive lineman will gel more and more together as the year goes on. Howard has changed his body a bit and is quick off of the snap. He'll be your true pass rusher. McCann needs to take some steps forward in the middle and he can learn that position from his teammate Broderick Washington. He'll be key on the defense with his run stopping ability but now more in an aggressive defense which allows him a crack at getting to the quarterback.

{{ article.author_name }}