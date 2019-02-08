Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-08 08:12:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Predicting Texas Tech's depth chart

Osq1knmoddppp6iuto2u
Justin Rex
Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports.com
@bmsoliz
Staff Writer

National Signing Day, and of course the early signing period, is a thing of the past. Spring football is right around the corner as things heat up in Raiderland. Here’s what the potential first Spr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}