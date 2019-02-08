Predicting Texas Tech's depth chart
National Signing Day, and of course the early signing period, is a thing of the past. Spring football is right around the corner as things heat up in Raiderland. Here’s what the potential first Spr...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news