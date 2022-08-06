Practice Two Takeaways pres. by Energy Renovation Center

On Saturday, head coach Joey McGuire’s birthday, the Red Raiders held day two of fall camp as the 2022 season continues to near. After practice, McGuire along with linebacker Dimitri Moore and tight end Henry Teeter were made available to the media. On a day where quarterback Tyler Shough and multiple receivers were impressive McGuire spoke about the quarterback competition, reiterating the fact that it will be a bit before an announcement. “We want to get a certain amount of reps before we name a quarterback,” McGuire said. McGuire talked about the newest addition, track & field standout Gabe Oladipo after his first day of practice.

“Good, you know he came in yesterday,” McGuire said. “Its one of those deals, you’re talking about a big human being whose really strong and really athletic and it just adds another person, no matter what it is. We had to get a waiver for it, but it worked out.” Tyree Wilson has been battling a lower back injury since spring camp and McGuire gave an update on the standout linebacker. “He didn’t finish spring. Again, if it was a game, he’d be playing,” McGuire said. “I feel like he’ll be full go starting that week going into the second scrimmage. A guy that big, it’s a strained lower back and we don’t want to put any more pressure on it.”

After McGuire wrapped up, Teeter talked about his read on the tight end room and their expectations for this season. “Expectations are through the roof,” Teeter said. “Mason’s (Tharp) come in and picked up right where he left off in the spring, Baylor (Cupp) has come in and shown that he’s going to be a great part of this offense. Jaden York’s name has been one that’s been coming up.

Similarly, Moore talked about his expectations for the linebackers this season and how they’ve dealt with the challenges that position changes have brought. “We’re handling all types of things well,” Moore said. “We had a few position changes and we responded well to that, it’s a lot of good leadership in there as well. It’s been really good.”