Practice Thirteen Takeaways presented by Energy Renovation Center

On Friday, the Red Raiders hosted their twelfth practice of fall camp. Afterwards, wide receivers coach Emmett Jones and outside linebackers coach CJ Ah You were made available to the media. Tyree Wilson and Nehemiah Martinez were made available as well.

Emmett Jones:

Jones opened by reiterating the look of the depth chart at the slot wide receiver position that offensive coordinator Zach Kittley spoke about earlier in the week.

“You’ll see Myles Price inside,” Jones said. “Brady Boyd, Nehemiah Martinez, Xavier White, some Jordan Brown. At times, you’ll see some of the big guys move inside.”

Jones continued and spoke about who is standing out at the position.

“Jerand Bradley, he’s taking the coaching well. Knowing how to use his size and playing big,” Jones said. “It’s good to see Loic back, and Xavier White is totally night and day from spring to now.”

Jones spoke about where he has seen growth from Myles Price, the only solidified starter at the wide receiver position.

“Leadership,” Jones said. “He accepts the challenge and looks forward to the next day of practice to fix any kind of mistakes that he had the previous day.”

CJ Ah You:

Ah You started his availability with an overview of his outside linebacker position group.

“They’ve all made great strides this whole camp,” Ah You said. “Individually, each guy has taken the task and they’re getting better and better every day.”

Ah You spoke about junior Jesiah Pierre, who will likely slot in on the outside this season.

“He’s doing well,” Ah You said. “He’s one of the guys who understand the playbook at multiple positions, so he’s going to be of great value to us on defense.”