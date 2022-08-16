Practice Ten Takeaways presented by All Hands Craft Cocktails

On the tenth day of fall camp, head coach Joey McGuire was made available to the media along with Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Caleb Rogers.

Joey McGuire:

McGuire opened his press conference with some talk about the offensive line, but more specifically the tackle position.

“They’re in true competition,” McGuire said. “Monroe Mills and Caleb Rogers, they’re the ones.”

McGuire also gave some information on the center position as well.

“Cade Briggs and Dennis Wilburn, both of them are doing really good,” McGuire said. “I want to go into Monday, our day off, knowing these are the guys who are going to be the 11 guys.”

McGuire echoed a similar sentiment when talking about the quarterbacks and has seemingly come to a decision but wouldn’t announce it yet.

“I think there’s definitely someone who’s taking it,” McGuire said. “I’ve told them from the get-go that we’re going to wait through the second scrimmage.”

McGuire also said that the coaching staff is cross training multiple players at multiple positions including Dimitri Moore at outside linebacker.

“He’s being cross trained,” McGuire said. “In June, at football school, he worked almost completely on the outside. He’s a good natural pass rusher.”

McGuire said that the Red Raiders are going to deploy lots of players on both sides of the football this coming season.

“You’re going to see two or three running backs play, a lot of receivers play, and a lot of tight ends play,” McGuire said. “Defensively, you’re going to see 22 guys, I think.”