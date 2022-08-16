Practice Ten Takeaways presented by All Hands Craft Cocktails
On the tenth day of fall camp, head coach Joey McGuire was made available to the media along with Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Caleb Rogers.
Joey McGuire:
McGuire opened his press conference with some talk about the offensive line, but more specifically the tackle position.
“They’re in true competition,” McGuire said. “Monroe Mills and Caleb Rogers, they’re the ones.”
McGuire also gave some information on the center position as well.
“Cade Briggs and Dennis Wilburn, both of them are doing really good,” McGuire said. “I want to go into Monday, our day off, knowing these are the guys who are going to be the 11 guys.”
McGuire echoed a similar sentiment when talking about the quarterbacks and has seemingly come to a decision but wouldn’t announce it yet.
“I think there’s definitely someone who’s taking it,” McGuire said. “I’ve told them from the get-go that we’re going to wait through the second scrimmage.”
McGuire also said that the coaching staff is cross training multiple players at multiple positions including Dimitri Moore at outside linebacker.
“He’s being cross trained,” McGuire said. “In June, at football school, he worked almost completely on the outside. He’s a good natural pass rusher.”
McGuire said that the Red Raiders are going to deploy lots of players on both sides of the football this coming season.
“You’re going to see two or three running backs play, a lot of receivers play, and a lot of tight ends play,” McGuire said. “Defensively, you’re going to see 22 guys, I think.”
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson:
Rabbit spoke about who has stood out in the defensive backs room to him throughout the fall.
“I’m not going to say myself,” Demerson said sarcastically. “I’m going to say, Malik Dunlap. He’s making more plays. (Adrian) Frye is stepping up and Shad (Rayshad Williams) is also getting there.”
Demerson spoke about walk-on Nehemiah Martinez and his work ethic during his availability.
“I like Nehemaiah Martinez, I call him my offensive twin,” Demerson said. “He’s a workhorse. He’s getting a little bit of running back, wide receiver and motioning him out.”
Caleb Rogers:
Rogers opened with what he has seen from redshirt freshman Jacoby Jackson, who has made his name known over the past few weeks.
“Jacoby Jackson got a lot of reps with the ones on Saturday,” Rogers said. “He’s really elevated his game.”
Rogers seemed confident in the chemistry of the line and the eventual starting quarterback despite the lack of an announcement yet.
“At times, we don’t even know who’s behind us,” Rogers said. “We have the same confidence every time we get to the line. The quarterbacks make it so easy for us to trust them. None of them are waiting to figure out if they’re the starter.”
Rogers gave some insight into Ty Buchanan’s injury that was not revealed by McGuire and Co.
“We’re trying to get Ty back,” Rogers said. “He had a concussion but were excited to get him back. He should be back any day now.”
