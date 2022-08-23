Practice Sixteen Takeaways presented by Energy Renovation Center

This morning, the Red Raiders participated in practice No. 16 of fall camp. Afterward, we got an opportunity to talk to both Head Coach Joey McGuire and newly-announced starting quarterback Tyler Shough about the state of the team heading into week one against Murray State on September 3rd.

McGuire is working on putting the final touches on a depth chart with the coaching staff and it should be ready going into game week.

Dennis Wilburn is operating as the starting center and even has an article posted above his locker stating that he wouldn't be the starter come week one for motivation.

On the outlook of the rest of the offensive line, "I feel good about the five guys that went out with the ones today. We're going to look at Cade Briggs some at guard, we're gonna look at Weston Wright some at center."





Here's what the starting five looks like:

Monroe Mills - Right Tackle

Landon Peterson - Right Guard

Dennis Wilburn - Center

Weston Wright - Left Guard

Caleb Rogers - Left Tackle





McGuire talked a bit about announcing Tyler Shough as QB1 and how the other two quarterbacks responded to the news.

"They were great in the meetings when we talked about it, but it was good to see them come out here and really continue to compete because one thing that they do know, and maybe it's easier for us to understand than the rest of the world, but you're a snap away and they both saw that last year so I think that will keep them extremely motivated and locked in to be ready to play."

On what ultimately led to Shough winning the starting position, McGuire was drawn to his motivation and work ethic in putting himself in the best place to help the team win.

"He spent a lot of time really getting zoned in offensively with Kelly. He put us in some really good plays throughout the competition. He's got a competitive spirit about him...maybe it's because he's a little bit older. I think the older you get as a player, you start seeing that, you know...it's their junior or senior year and this is it. If I'm going to make it to the next level, then I really got to put the time in."

All three quarterbacks will play in week one against Murray State and probably in weeks two and three as well.

Kosi Eldridge has won a starting spot on the team. "He had a great summer and he weighs 228 right now. We put him in at will linebacker and man, the guys getting everybody lined up. Again, another guy that's got a half football IQ and a guy that studies a lot...we're excited about him."

There is a possibility that Cole Spencer misses the season and seeks out a medical hardship waiver, but the coaching staff will make a decision on August 31st on the next steps for him.



Also on the injury front, Jordan Brown is still dealing with a high-ankle sprain and will be out for a couple of weeks.





