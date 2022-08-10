Practice Six Takeaways presented by Energy Renovation Center

With Texas Tech’s fall camp in full swing, the Red Raiders held their sixth practice of the fall this afternoon. Afterwards, head coach Joey McGuire, linebackers coach Josh Bookbinder along with DB Marquis Waters and LB Jacob Rodriguez.

McGuire:

McGuire led off his availability talking about the changes that he saw with pads on for all players today.

“Some good and some things that were going to get to coach off of,” McGuire said. “That last period, we went third down short yardage. That last period the quarterbacks were live, and Donovan got in the endzone, and Behren had a big first down running quarterback power.”

McGuire gave an update on LB Derrick Lewis, who went down during August 9th’s practice with an apparent hamstring injury.

“He should be back, it’s going to be a few weeks,” McGuire said. “It’s non-surgical which is huge.”

The injury wasn’t directly to the hamstring, but where it attaches in the joint.

“It’s just really strained and it’s in a weird place,” McGuire said. “It’ll take a little bit longer to heal then just a hamstring or something like that.”

McGuire gave a few more updates on some lingering injuries to players, including standout Tyree Wilson.

“Weston (Wright), he was here at the beginning of practice and rolled his ankle, held him out precautionally,” McGuire said. “Tyree Wilson got full contact in that 5-on-7.”

McGuire also said that Mason Tharp is expected to return to practice by Monday.