Practice Six Takeaways presented by Energy Renovation Center

With Texas Tech’s fall camp in full swing, the Red Raiders held their sixth practice of the fall this afternoon. Afterwards, head coach Joey McGuire, linebackers coach Josh Bookbinder along with DB Marquis Waters and LB Jacob Rodriguez.
McGuire:
McGuire led off his availability talking about the changes that he saw with pads on for all players today.
“Some good and some things that were going to get to coach off of,” McGuire said. “That last period, we went third down short yardage. That last period the quarterbacks were live, and Donovan got in the endzone, and Behren had a big first down running quarterback power.”
McGuire gave an update on LB Derrick Lewis, who went down during August 9th’s practice with an apparent hamstring injury.
“He should be back, it’s going to be a few weeks,” McGuire said. “It’s non-surgical which is huge.”
The injury wasn’t directly to the hamstring, but where it attaches in the joint.
“It’s just really strained and it’s in a weird place,” McGuire said. “It’ll take a little bit longer to heal then just a hamstring or something like that.”
McGuire gave a few more updates on some lingering injuries to players, including standout Tyree Wilson.
“Weston (Wright), he was here at the beginning of practice and rolled his ankle, held him out precautionally,” McGuire said. “Tyree Wilson got full contact in that 5-on-7.”
McGuire also said that Mason Tharp is expected to return to practice by Monday.
Bookbinder:
After McGuire wrapped up, Bookbinder took over in front of the media and spoke about who has stood out to him so far.
“You know, Jacob (Rodriguez) had a really good spring and is continuing to improve,” Bookbinder said. “Dimitri (Moore) is getting some reps there. I think Tyrique Matthews is having a good camp and then Krishon (Merriweather) is steady.”
Bookbinder spoke about the differences between the beginning of practice and now that pads are on for his linebacking group.
“I mean it’s great when you start out but once you put the pads on, guys can get out there and compete,” Bookbinder said. “Use the skills that we work on a daily basis, a lot of that comes with pads on.”
Jacob Rodriguez:
Rodriguez spoke about what the team is trying to do to create an identity for the season.
“It’s what we are, we play with effort, and we play with violence all day,” Rodriguez said. “Effort is going to be the biggest focal point offensively and defensively.”
Rodriguez also spoke about the importance of having the veteran presence of Krishon Merriweather in the locker room.
“He’s the older guy, so we’re kind of all looking up to him and he’s really setting an example,” Rodriguez said. “Talking to him and learning from him that way and then also in the film room.”
Marquis Waters:
Waters spoke about what he’s trying to improve upon ahead of the season.
“I’m working more technique and IQ,” Waters said. “I feel like I have great IQ now, but I want to be able to know what every play is based on the linemen and just be able to react faster than everybody else.”
Waters spoke about who has stood out in a veteran secondary group.
“Man, Rabbit (Dadrion Taylor-Demerson) that’s my partner in crime,” Waters said. “I think Malik (Dunlap) has come a long way, Rayshad (Williams) and (Adrian) Fyre are doing their thing, Reggie (Pearson) is doing his thing as well.”
Waters said that he believes his best attribute of his game is his play recognition, which he also said that he is still trying to improve upon.
“I see myself as versatile,” Waters said. “Just my ability to recognize plays and react to them is my best attribute.”
