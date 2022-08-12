Practice Seven Takeaways presented by All Hands Craft Cocktails

Texas Tech’s fall camp is in full swing, and after the seventh practice of camp, running backs and special teams coach Kenny Perry, tight ends coach Josh Cochran, running back Cam’ron Valdez, long snapper Jackson Knotts and punter Austin McNamara were made available to the media.

Perry:

Coach Perry gave some insight on the kicker battle, saying that both kickers have been great and there still isn’t a decision.

“We still got a good battle going on with our kicker,” Perry said. “I think the competition is helping both guys. Honestly, they’re both the same.”

Perry said that he believes this is the best special teams’ group that he has coached in his career and that he believes they will be better than last season despite the loss of Jonathan Garibay.

“We want to be on top of the country every year and we’ve got the special teams’ players to do that here,” Perry said. “The best I’ve ever had, totally.”

Perry gave some insight on the return game and what he believes that will look like come September 3rd.

“Coy Eakin, he’s going to be a kid that can help us as a punt returner, kick returner and in some coverage stuff,” Perry said. “Drew Hocutt is another one that did some really good things on punt return.”

Perry closed out his availability with some insight to how the running backs will be used in the new offense.

“We’re using them more in the passing game,” Perry said. “Kittley’s offense, he does a lot of stuff that’s really tough and the running backs are a big part of that. Those guys have also got to protect in our scheme.”

Cochran:

Cochran opened his availability talking about how his position group of the tight ends has progressed this fall.

“They’ve had an unbelievable camp,” Cochran said. “They’re doing such a good job, learning the offense, they’re so versatile.”

Cochran spoke about the addition of Baylor Cupp from Texas A&M and how he’s looked during camp.

“He worked so hard to pick up the offense over the summer so he wouldn’t come in behind,” Cochran said. “Obviously he’s a physical freak, he’s really going to help us this year.”

Cochran spoke about Mason Tharp, who is expected to return to practice on Monday, and how he believes he will get back into the fold.

“I think he’ll be able to jump right in,” Cochran said. “He shouldn’t be behind mentally at all, but he’ll have to obviously get back in shape physically after missing a week.”

Cam’Ron Valdez:

Valdez spoke about his experiences learning from Tahj Brooks and Sarodorick Thompson during his availability.

“Those are the best two people possible that could be in front of me,” Valdez said. “They have two different games and I’m trying to combine them in mine.”

Valdez said that he is eager to enter his name into the conversation with Brooks and Thompson and expects he will be able to make an impact

“They’re called the two-headed horse but I’m just trying to make myself involved with that,” Valdez said. “I’m as good as these guys and I’m pushing myself to try and make that known.”

Valdez spoke about his experience learning Kittley’s offense to close out his availability.

“It’s been pretty easy, he made it pretty simple for us,” Valdez said. “I was kind of overwhelmed at first but with time it’s become really easy.”

Austin McNamara:

Perry, along with Joey McGuire have mentioned McNamara as a leader in the locker room, and McNamara spoke about what that is like.

“I feel honored to be that kind of leader,” McNamara said. “As new guys come in, it’s really important for me to get them on the right track early.”

McNamara spoke about what he is trying to improve upon ahead of his senior season where he is on the preseason Ray Guy award watchlist.

“I feel like I’m hitting the ball really well right now,” McNamara said. “Concistency is always a big thing for punters, just trying to put the ball in the same spot. I’m just trying to help the team out as best I can.”