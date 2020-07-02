 RedRaiderSports - Post-Signing Day Roster Additions: Offense
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-02 12:20:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Post-Signing Day Roster Additions: Offense

Taylor Beadles • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@Tbead2

Signing day in February did not signal the end of the 2020 recruiting cycle for Matt Wells and the Texas Tech Football Team. The coaching staff have been busy toiling in the transfer and JUCO marke...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}