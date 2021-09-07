Post Practice Takeaways with Keith Patterson and Sonny Cumbie

Keith Patterson said that Saturday’s 2nd half turnaround by the defense had little to do with adjustments but more to do with execution.

“The first half everything was self-inflicted, it was busted assignments. I give Houston credit, they executed well, and we didn’t there in the first half. Every TV timeout I just kept telling them, hey men I believe in you, keep believing in yourselves. I promise you, as soon as we just start doing our own jobs (the defense will correct itself) so, they made the adjustments."





"Really the only thing different between the first half and the second half was I got a little bit more aggressive, bringing 5 and 6 a more. Started to try and force the issue a little bit, just to try and give ourselves some confidence and get into a rhythm.”







Coach mentioned that on the first touchdown pass by Houston there was a miscommunication amongst the DBs, and the second touchdown pass was on a busted assignment.

“That was a miscommunication (first touchdown pass), they made the right check but didn’t play the right check. Again, that’s coachable, we’ve got to get stuff like that fixed. The second touchdown pass was a busted assignment. It was third and goal on the 9. People should not score touchdowns on us from 3rd and goal from the 9. We take great pride in that."





"It was a lot of what happens in a first game, but the good news is it’s all correctable, to me, that’s coaching, that’s my job.”







Coach Patterson mentioned that he spoke to the entire team last Thursday and his message seemed to be just what the Red Raiders needed to hear prior to the Houston game.

“I shared with them that I don’t believe there’s adversity in football. I think sometimes things don't go as planned, but you had a great picture of what adversity is when we went to Luke's funeral, that’s adversity."





"In a football game you have things that don't go your way, you have changes of momentum, there's momentum swings in a game. You’ve got to manage that, you can’t let your high get too high or your low get too low. That's where I'm the proudest because they didn’t let their low get too low. I mean, it's 21-7 and they never batted an eye.”





Coach spoke about “The Blueprint,” which is how the Texas Tech coaching staff measures success on defense. It consists of five different areas:





1) 9 TFLs & QB sacks – Texas Tech had 11 on Saturday



2) 5- 3 & outs – Tech had 5-3 & Outs



3) Get off the field 70% of the time – Tech got off the field 65% of the time



4) 3 or more takeaways – Red Raider defense had 4 takeaways



5) Hold opponent to less than 5.0 yards per play – 2.2 per rush, 4.6 per pass, 3.4 yards per play for the Tech D





Coach Patterson mentioned if the Red Raider defense can hit three out of the five areas, then they are “typically going to do ok.”









Coach Patterson on the SFA offense and specifically WR Xavier Gipson:

“He’s (Gipson) explosive, he’s a guy where you better have an understanding about where he is. It’s very similar to last week to me in that it begins with the quarterback. We have to win the battle up front. One of their running backs transferred in from Hawaii (Miles Reed), he’s a guy that you have to be aware of. Then their wide receivers with Gipson and #11 (Jeremiah Miller)."





"We’re obviously game planning for Stephen F. Austin but we’re continuing just like last week to focus on us. Trying to get better, become more disciplined, and push through a lot of things.”