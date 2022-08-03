Position Previews: Tight Ends pres. by All Hands Craft Cocktails

Offensive Coordinator, Zach Kittley has mentioned his desire to keep the position group involved in the offense while head coach Joey McGuire has described Tharp as a “game-wrecker.”

Despite losing Travis Koontz, the Red Raider tight end room seems to provide some extremely interesting options with the lengthy Mason Tharp, Texas A&M addition Baylor Cupp, and veteran Henry Teeter.

Tharp, the 6’9” 260-pound sophomore, seems poised to be a great option in the passing game for Texas Tech in the 2022 season.

His exceptional height will serve as a major mismatch against opposing secondaries and linebackers in the passing game.

The former highly rated three-star, Tharp appeared in 11 games during his true freshman season and caught a touchdown pass.

Baylor Cupp:

The Texas A&M addition, Cupp looks to have a healthy season after struggling with injuries in all three of his collegiate seasons.

For the Aggies, he appeared in ten games last season without recording a catch.

The former four-star appears to be able to serve as a solid option in tandem with Tharp and was added to the Mackey Award watchlist in late July.