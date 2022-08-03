Position Previews: Tight Ends pres. by All Hands Craft Cocktails
Despite losing Travis Koontz, the Red Raider tight end room seems to provide some extremely interesting options with the lengthy Mason Tharp, Texas A&M addition Baylor Cupp, and veteran Henry Teeter.
Offensive Coordinator, Zach Kittley has mentioned his desire to keep the position group involved in the offense while head coach Joey McGuire has described Tharp as a “game-wrecker.”
Mason Tharp:
Tharp, the 6’9” 260-pound sophomore, seems poised to be a great option in the passing game for Texas Tech in the 2022 season.
His exceptional height will serve as a major mismatch against opposing secondaries and linebackers in the passing game.
The former highly rated three-star, Tharp appeared in 11 games during his true freshman season and caught a touchdown pass.
Baylor Cupp:
The Texas A&M addition, Cupp looks to have a healthy season after struggling with injuries in all three of his collegiate seasons.
For the Aggies, he appeared in ten games last season without recording a catch.
The former four-star appears to be able to serve as a solid option in tandem with Tharp and was added to the Mackey Award watchlist in late July.
Henry Teeter:
The oldest member of the group, Teeter enters his senior season after a junior season that saw him appear in 12 games, serving as a blocking tight end.
The former walk-on is entering his second season on scholarship for the Red Raiders.
Founded by a Red Raider, All Hands Craft Cocktails is proud to announce their partnership with RedRaiderSports.com. Try these bar strength, ready-to-drink vodka cocktails at Jones AT&T Stadium this football season or find them at a retailer near you. Cheers.