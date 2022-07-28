Position Previews: Running Backs pres. by All Hands Craft Cocktails

In what should be the strongest position group for the Texas Tech offense this season, today we take a look at what the running backs can bring to the table this year. The Red Raiders have two veteran running backs that should continue to produce at a high level, building off their strong 2021 seasons. Along with Sarodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks, the Red Raiders have exciting young options in Kam’ron Valdez and Blake Bedwell.

Thompson seems primed to have a big year, despite likely sharing carries with Brooks. Offensive Coordinator Zach Kittley has mentioned his desire to get Thompson involved in the passing game along with the senior getting carries at the goal line and on third downs. That role would seem to be more of the same for Thompson who has averaged ten touchdowns per season in the last three years.

Brooks is likely the most explosive running back in the room and will likely get the lion share of touches in the early downs. Brooks has elite ability to find holes in the defensive line and take advantage of them with his great foot speed.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCYjMzk7cyBCcm9va3MgdGltZSE8YnI+PGJyPkEgY2FyZWVyLWxv bmcgcnVuIGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2p1c3Rf dGFoaj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AanVzdF90YWhqPC9hPiBnZXRz IHVzIGdvaW5nITxicj48YnI+8J+TuiBFU1BOICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vMTVpb1NlbWlXdCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzE1aW9TZW1pV3Q8L2E+ KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28va1lqV2lmOFd2dSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2tZaldpZjhXdnU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGV4YXMgVGVjaCBG b290YmFsbCAoQFRleGFzVGVjaEZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNDM0MzA5NTQ3NDEwMjE5MDEx P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Blake Bedwell and Kam’ron Valdez will be interesting depth options as young guys. Bedwell shined in the spring game while Valdez is a former four-star and will likely be the future at the position after Thompson and Brooks move on.