Position Previews: Running Backs pres. by All Hands Craft Cocktails

Position Previews: Running Backs
In what should be the strongest position group for the Texas Tech offense this season, today we take a look at what the running backs can bring to the table this year.
The Red Raiders have two veteran running backs that should continue to produce at a high level, building off their strong 2021 seasons. Along with Sarodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks, the Red Raiders have exciting young options in Kam’ron Valdez and Blake Bedwell.
Thompson seems primed to have a big year, despite likely sharing carries with Brooks.
Offensive Coordinator Zach Kittley has mentioned his desire to get Thompson involved in the passing game along with the senior getting carries at the goal line and on third downs.
That role would seem to be more of the same for Thompson who has averaged ten touchdowns per season in the last three years.
Brooks is likely the most explosive running back in the room and will likely get the lion share of touches in the early downs.
Brooks has elite ability to find holes in the defensive line and take advantage of them with his great foot speed.
Blake Bedwell and Kam’ron Valdez will be interesting depth options as young guys.
Bedwell shined in the spring game while Valdez is a former four-star and will likely be the future at the position after Thompson and Brooks move on.
