Position Previews: Quarterbacks pres. by Energy Renovation Center

We all know the situation here, you have three quality quarterbacks in the room in Tyler Shough, Donovan Smith and Behren Morton that Joey McGuire will have to choose from to be his starter. It is somewhat surprising that there hasn't been a decision made as of yet, but certainly one will be made in the near future.

The likely clubhouse leader is the veteran Shough. Shough comes into the season after an extremely frustrating 2021 season where he got hurt in a brutal loss against Texas after putting up some disappointing performances early in the season. However, the veteran seems to be in a good position to do good things for the team if he can stay healthy throughout the year after a solid spring under McGuire.

Coming off an impressive performance down the stretch, after filling in for Shough and Henry Columbi, Smith will likely be an option. Donovan Smith has bulked up and is now listed as 6’5” 230 pounds by Texas Tech and should be a great option in the run game, which McGuire has mentioned that will be apart of the offense whether he is the starter, or not.

Behren Morton turned in an uber-impressive spring camp and turned heads with what appeared to be the best arm strength in the room. With very little experience, he likely wouldn’t be the favorite to be the starter, but the former four-star quarterback will likely be the future at the position for the Red Raiders. With McGuire having three solid options at the position, the Red Raiders should be in a good position for the 2022 season.