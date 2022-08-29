With only five days until kickoff, we finally take a look at the position group with some of the most exciting athletes on the roster in the outside linebackers.

Tyree Wilson:

Likely the player who has had the most buzz around him throughout camp, Wilson is primed to have a monster season.

The 6’6”, 275 pound outside linebacker will mostly be rushing the passer from the edge most of the time, but defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter has mentioned the possibility of dropping him into coverage depending on situation.

Wilson is coming off a season where he tallied 38 total tackles and a team-leading seven quarterback sacks in all 13 games last season.

Jesiah Pierre:

Pierre, the junior, is entering his second season with the Red Raiders after 11 appearances in his debut season.

Pierre seems primed to enter a complete starting role, which would be a step up from his sophomore season where he tallied 27 total tackles.

Kosi Eldridge:

Eldridge has elevated his game into a starting role as he enters his fifth collegiate season.

Head coach Joey McGuire mentioned the super-senior as the starting will linebacker in a recent press conference.

“He’s our starting will linebacker,” McGuire said. “Kosi’s a smart guy, Marquis Waters is a good football player, and he was competing against him, but he said, ‘coach I’m about 220 right now, I can get to 228-230 and help us inside.’”

Robert Wooten:

Wooten is set for his first season as a Red Raider where he will see playing time.

After having to redshirt in 2021 due to NCAA policy, the former three-star will see the field for the first time since his true freshman season at Virginia Tech where he recorded three tackles in limited playing time.

Dimitri Moore:

Moore has already been mentioned in this series, but he is one of the players that is being cross trained on defense.

During fall camp, Moore spent time in both the inside and outside linebacker’s room and will see time in both positions during the season, according to coach McGuire.

Bryce Ramirez:

Ramirez is entering his redshirt junior season where he will be a part of the rotation at outside linebacker.

During 2021, the only season that he’s seen the field as a Red Raider, he was a regular on special teams and that will likely be the case this season as well.