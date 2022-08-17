Position Previews: Offensive Line presented by All Hands Craft Cocktails
With the Red Raiders losing multiple starters from last season, the group features some new faces that are promising yet are relatively unproven in a power-conference setting.
The options for the Red Raiders on the offensive line are as follows.
Caleb Rogers:
Rogers is entering his junior season with a move to the left-tackle position after starting 16 games at the right-tackle position in two seasons with the Red Raiders.
One of the leaders in the locker room, Rogers is beloved by his teammates and the coaching staff and seems to have handled the change in position well throughout training camp.
Cole Spencer:
The Western Kentucky transfer, super-senior Spencer followed offensive coordinator Zach Kittley to the Red Raiders this offseason.
Spencer is an experienced member of the group, having started 36 straight games to end his Hilltopper’s career.
Spencer was named to the Outland Trophy preseason watchlist in late July and has been seen as the best lineman in the group during camp.
Cade Briggs:
The University of New Mexico transfer, Briggs is primed to take the leap to be the starting center for the Red Raiders.
The move to center will be a change after three seasons being a starter with the Lobos at right tackle, but the senior has adapted to the position well and is in competition with senior walk-on Dennis Wilburn.
Weston Wright:
Wright, the most experienced piece of the group, enters his fourth season as a regular on the Tech offensive line.
He spent his first three seasons getting regular starts at the guard position and seems poised to continue that this season.
Monroe Mills:
Mills, the Oklahoma State transfer, has appeared in two games during his collegiate career.
The sophomore has made stellar jumps throughout the offseason and seems poised to take over the right-tackle position this coming season.
Mills is listed at 6’6” 315 pounds and has impressed this spring.
Ty Buchanan:
Buchanan, the USC transfer, is one of a few offensive linemen with a chance to make an impact on the field this season.
He was a complete redshirt in his lone season with the Trojans, but the former three-star has had a strong spring, hearing praise from head coach Joey McGuire and offensive line coach Stephen Hamby.
Jacoby Jackson:
Jackson is another young player that has been heavily praised by McGuire and Hamby during the spring and fall.
The former three-star has been featured in packages with likely starters such as Rogers, Briggs, and Mills throughout the spring.
Michael Shanahan:
Shanahan has made his name heard in recent weeks, cracking into similar packages as Jackson.
The now junior will have the opportunity to provide solid depth, and occasional play, for the Red Raiders this coming season.
