Position Previews: Offensive Line presented by All Hands Craft Cocktails

With the Red Raiders losing multiple starters from last season, the group features some new faces that are promising yet are relatively unproven in a power-conference setting.

The options for the Red Raiders on the offensive line are as follows.

Caleb Rogers:

Rogers is entering his junior season with a move to the left-tackle position after starting 16 games at the right-tackle position in two seasons with the Red Raiders.

One of the leaders in the locker room, Rogers is beloved by his teammates and the coaching staff and seems to have handled the change in position well throughout training camp.

Cole Spencer:

The Western Kentucky transfer, super-senior Spencer followed offensive coordinator Zach Kittley to the Red Raiders this offseason.

Spencer is an experienced member of the group, having started 36 straight games to end his Hilltopper’s career.

Spencer was named to the Outland Trophy preseason watchlist in late July and has been seen as the best lineman in the group during camp.