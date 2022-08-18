Position Previews: Inside Linebackers presented by Fields of Gold

The Red Raider linebacking core lost two great linebackers from last season’s team in Colin Schooler and Rico Jeffers, but the 2022 Texas Tech linebacking corps seems poised to pick up where they left off last season.

Krishon Merriweather: Merriweather is entering his sixth season of college football and seems poised to be an absolute force on the defensive side of the football for the Red Raiders. Krishon has been touted as a leader in the locker room, but especially at the linebacker position. He has earned the nickname “Coach K” from head coach Joey McGuire and his peers at the position. Merriweather has been among the leaders in tackling for the Red Raiders over the past two seasons and is expected to do more of the same this season.

Jacob Rodriguez: Rodriguez, the sophomore Virginia transfer, has made strides this offseason and was mentioned by defensive coordinator as someone who will get lots of playing time this season. Rodriguez is one of the players that is being “cross-trained” at multiple positions on the defense. He has seen time at inside-linebacker, outside-linebacker, and as an edge rusher. Last season with the Cavaliers, he appeared in 12 games almost completely on the offensive side of the football, including the quarterback position.

Dimitri Moore Moore, the Vanderbilt transfer, is an experienced player that the coaching staff has grown to love throughout camp. Moore played under coach McGuire at Cedar Hill and has plenty of college experience. As a redshirt freshman, Moore was named to the all-SEC team but has battled injury since that time.

Tyrique Matthews: Matthews is one of the longest tenured and most experienced members of the linebacking corps heading into his senior season. During his three seasons with the Red Raiders, he has appeared in 34 games on special teams and in the linebacking rotation. Matthews is set for a very similar role this season.

.Ty Kana: Kana, a true freshman from Katy, has made waves throughout spring and fall camp. Despite battling some injury, he will likely be one of the Red Raiders that are apart of the rotation at inside and outside linebacker.