The Red Raiders’ defensive line has gone over a revamp with new coach Zarnell Fitch and has a completely different philosophy in the new season.

Tech is led by two experienced members of the program along with some experienced transfers and younger players in the rotation.

Jaylon Hutchings:

After back-to-back solid seasons in his sophomore and junior seasons, Hutchings enters his senior year with a lot of opportunities to be great.

Coming off an All-Conference Honorable Mention, Hutchings recorded 23 total tackles and got to the quarterback once in ten games.

“He’s one of those guys that make coaching fun,” Fitch said. “He’s a big, strong, fast human being and he loves the game.”

Tony Bradford Jr.:

Bradford, like Hutchings, has spent his prior three seasons with the Red Raiders and after a breakout junior season, he is also primed to take the next step.

Bradford recorded 32 total tackles with eight for loss while also recording a team leading 3.5 sacks.

Bradford spoke about what has changed in his game throughout spring camp.

“Another thing that I’m starting to do is breaking the stack and getting to the ball,” Bradford said. “It’s this coaching staff right here, they emphasize that every day.”

Philip Blidi:

Blidi became a regular during his sophomore season and looks primed for a second opportunity in the rotation this season.

Blidi tallied 16 total tackles during his 13-game sophomore season, his first as a regular.

“The challenges that I have for him is that he can see himself actually competing,” Fitch said. “We got to continue to be consistent with our technique and I believe that he’ll do it.”

Myles Cole:

Cole is entering his first season as a Red Raider with two more seasons of college eligibility.

The Louisiana-Monroe transfer recorded 28 total tackles during his junior season, four of which came against power-five competition against LSU.

Vidal Scott:

Scott took a long road to get to the Red Raiders and is getting his first opportunity at power-five football this season.

After two seasons at Arkansas State, he was originally slated to land with Eastern Michigan but James Blanchard game him a phone call on his report date, and the rest was history.

Scott has been mentioned as someone who plays fast and will likely be apart of the two-deep to start the season.

Joseph Adedire:

Adedire, the former four-star recruit from last season, was one of coach McGuire’s later recruits in the recruiting cycle.

The freshman defensive lineman will likely be apart of the rotation in the upcoming season and has heard coach McGuire’s praises throughout fall camp.