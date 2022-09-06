On Tuesday, Tony Bradford Jr., Philip Blidi, Jerand Bradley and Dennis Wilburn were made available to the media after their first practice of the game week.

Tony Bradford Jr.:

Bradford spoke about his performance in Saturday's game against Murray State elaborating on his sack against the Racers.

“Our defensive coordinator called one of my favorite plays,” Bradford said. “I worked a little slight move on the center and then I saw the quarterback.”

Bradford spoke about the opponent in Houston and his expectations for the matchup.

“I treat everybody the same, pretty much,” Bradford said. “It’s an opponent that’s coming into the Jones that think they’re going to try to beat us. It’s not going to happen. There’s just something about U of H that just makes my skin crawl.”

Bradford concluded with some insight on the Cougar quarterback Clayton Tune.

“He’s a guy that likes to run,” Bradford said. “That means we’ve all got to be locked in and keep him contained, keep him in that box so we can attack him that way.”

Philip Blidi:

Blidi spoke about his performance in Saturday's win over Murray State to start his availability.

“I wouldn’t be able to get those two sacks if we weren’t rushing as a whole,” Blidi said. “Everybody has to be on their rush lanes. I was able to do what I do and do what I was coached to do.”

Blidi also spoke about the opposing quarterback in Tune, echoing the same sentiment as Bradford.

“For being able to play him last year, I know he’s a mobile quarterback,” Blidi said. “He’s a playmaker, he’ll make some plays.