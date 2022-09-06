Player Takeaways presented by Energy Renovation Center
On Tuesday, Tony Bradford Jr., Philip Blidi, Jerand Bradley and Dennis Wilburn were made available to the media after their first practice of the game week.
Tony Bradford Jr.:
Bradford spoke about his performance in Saturday's game against Murray State elaborating on his sack against the Racers.
“Our defensive coordinator called one of my favorite plays,” Bradford said. “I worked a little slight move on the center and then I saw the quarterback.”
Bradford spoke about the opponent in Houston and his expectations for the matchup.
“I treat everybody the same, pretty much,” Bradford said. “It’s an opponent that’s coming into the Jones that think they’re going to try to beat us. It’s not going to happen. There’s just something about U of H that just makes my skin crawl.”
Bradford concluded with some insight on the Cougar quarterback Clayton Tune.
“He’s a guy that likes to run,” Bradford said. “That means we’ve all got to be locked in and keep him contained, keep him in that box so we can attack him that way.”
Philip Blidi:
Blidi spoke about his performance in Saturday's win over Murray State to start his availability.
“I wouldn’t be able to get those two sacks if we weren’t rushing as a whole,” Blidi said. “Everybody has to be on their rush lanes. I was able to do what I do and do what I was coached to do.”
Blidi also spoke about the opposing quarterback in Tune, echoing the same sentiment as Bradford.
“For being able to play him last year, I know he’s a mobile quarterback,” Blidi said. “He’s a playmaker, he’ll make some plays.
Jerand Bradley:
Bradley spoke about his two-touchdown performance against the Racers in the season opener.
“I prepared well, worked hard all offseason,” Bradley said. “I mean I’m not satisfied, there were some things I can do better, I can do way better. That was just a snippet.”
Bradley spoke about the Houston secondary and the confidence level heading into the weekend.
“Nothing we haven’t seen before from our DBs,” Bradley said. “I mean they’re straight; I don’t really want to say too much about them.”
Bradley spoke about his confidence in Donovan Smith, who he caught both of his touchdowns from on Saturday.
“I got a lot of confidence in Donovan,” Bradley said. “In the bowl game, he was throwing me passes too. We already have that connection. I love Donovan, that’s really my guy.”
Dennis Wilburn:
Wilburn spoke about the offensive line as a whole who put up a solid performance against the Racers.
“It shows that we can actually do it,” Wilburn said. “We trust each other, we’ve built up a lot of confidence.”
Wilburn also spoke about the difference between having Smith as the quarterback rather than Tyler Shough.
“I honestly didn’t even know he was back there,” Wilburn said. “He came up to me and was like ‘It was a great pocket back there,’ and I was like ‘Bro, I didn’t even know you was in the game.’”
Wilburn concluded by speaking about the Houston defense and what he expects from them on Saturday.
“I’m not one to get riled up about an opponent,” Wilburn said. “I kind of got a grasp of what they want to do, so go ahead and attack well.”
