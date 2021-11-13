Persistence is key for McCullar in Texas Tech's win over Grambling

As the old saying goes, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. After missing his first four shots from the field, Kevin McCullar found his stroke, leading the Red Raiders with 24 points, on 50 percent shooting, with 9 rebounds and 3 assists in Friday night’s 88-62 win over the Grambling Tigers. McCullar was asked about his thoughts on tonight’s performance.

“Shots weren’t falling early for us,” McCullar said. “We just had to keep playing and like coach Adams always says, ‘some shots are going to fall, and some shots aren’t going to fall, you just have to make up for it on the defensive end. Coach told us to just stay on the offensive glass and try to win the rebound count there. Also, to try and play through the paint since we were a bigger team than them.”

“It’s still early, it’s November, the second game of the season and we’re still putting everything together and working,” McCullar noted. “Our main thing is trying to work on defense and get stops on that end. Finally, we started stringing some stops together and that got our offense going.”

Texas Tech out rebounded Grambling 41-23 and have a plus-40 rebound advantage through two games this season. McCullar talked about the team’s approach to rebounding the basketball.

“It’s a collective effort,” he said. “We’ve got guys that can definitely go get the ball off the rim. That’s how we’re trying to play this year, just play more physical and try to be the tougher team on the glass.”

Davion Warren and Bryson Williams both made key contributions to the Red Raiders victory. Warren put up 19 points, on 5 of 7 shooting, with 6 boards and added 2 steals on the defensive end while drawing multiple charging fouls on the Tiger offense. Mark Adams talked about the performance from Warren after the game.

“I’m about ready to adopt him, a guy that takes that many charges,” Adams said. “You know we’re like the Marines, we’re looking for a few good men on defense, and we found one (Warren), but we need to find four or five guys that we can stick out there and trust and we’re still looking for those. He was definitely the defensive player of the game.”