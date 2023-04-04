Perry, running backs speak on special teams, steadily improving RB room
Week three is underway for Texas Tech’s spring football session, and the Red Raiders battled through a windy Tuesday. Following practice, associate head coach Kenny Perry spoke to the media, along with running backs Tahj Brook and Cam’Ron Valdez. Here are the takeaways from Tuesday’s discussion:
KENNY PERRY - Assc. HC, RBs coach & Special Teams Coor.
On freshman RB Anquan Willis:
“He was doing really good, got banged up so we’ve had to shut him down for a bit. But, you know, he’s a big running back and he loves football. He’s got to learn our offense, our offense has some complexities to it for the running backs. It’s not the hardest, but he’s doing really good. His loads were good, he’s carrying the ball, just little things. He’s gotta learn to protect the football at that age, gotta learn his playbook. And oh, by the way, he’s gotta go to college and get through all the stuff coming in young and new.”
On RB Bryson Donnell:
“He’s kind of like a mini version of Tahj. He’s really strong, he’s a tough kid. He’s been banged up a bit too, but last year he played with cracked thumbs and he had hurt his ribs, but he didn’t miss a day. So like I said, he’s like a mini version of Tahj from the standpoint of he’s a ‘Yes sir, no sir’ kid, a tough East Texas kid, does everything you tell him to. He’s gonna play through pain and I love that because you gotta have some big guys that can take some punishment.”
On improving the return teams:
“That was one of my goals this spring. Last year with punt return, we should have been better. Myles (Price) was banged up, he got banged up early. So then we started going after it, tipping a bunch of balls and blocking balls and I think we were like sixth or seventh in the country in that. But that’s not what we want, we want to be able to get first downs. I think with Myles this year being healthy, I think we’re going to be able to do some things with him in the return game. Drae McCray did some at Austin Peay, he’s a fast kid. And then Jordan Brown you know, actually when we put him in there last year he ended up averaging I think 27 yards returning on kickoff. But we got to get better at punt return. That was our goal coming into the spring.”
Tahj Brooks
On being a physical runner in the room:
“(The dirty four) definitely, that’s something that’s our motto. That’s something we go by in our room. The dirty four leads up to the dirty team leads up to the explosive run. That’s just a model we go by and everytime we hit that four yards it’s a positive wave for the running backs.”
On getting his body ready for the season:
"Just turning my body up, really, that's the biggest thing. Just losing a little body fat. And then talking myself up and being the runner I am."
Cam’Ron Valdez
On his physical development in offseason having dealt with injuries:
“One of the main goals was definitely to get bigger. Get more physical. Build my upper body to have more of a punch to deliver blows to opposing linebackers. That was the main focus for me this offseason… I’m still working, still kind of working with my knee. I’m doing rehab for it everyday. Right now, I’m just trying to stay healthy. Manage it, take care of it, and just be ready for the season.”
The OFFICIAL solar panel installer of RedRaiderSports.com!
www.energyrenovationcenter.com
Why Energy Renovation Center?
Energy Renovation Center is a DFW based solar installation company which prides itself on quality installation and customer service. Let’s give you an answer of “Why ERC” . We pay close attention to detail when it comes to taking care of our clients. Moreover, an excellent customer experience is what we strive for with every install. If something doesn’t go as planned, we always work hard to correct anything that needs attention. Moreover, we take 100% pride in everything we do. That is why we do not outsource, from educating homeowners in the community to designing a custom system and installing it right the first time! Customer satisfaction is guaranteed.
Clayton Summerlin
Energy Renovation Center
TDLR Lic# 35068 | CSLB Lic# 10093262016
E Randol Mill Rd. Ste. 409 Arlington, TX 76011
claytons@energyrenovationcenter.com
EARN $500 FOR EACH FRIEND THAT GOES SOLAR WITH US! Energy Renovation Center has paid out over $1.2 million to our users! Tell a friend. Get paid!