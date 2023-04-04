Week three is underway for Texas Tech’s spring football session, and the Red Raiders battled through a windy Tuesday. Following practice, associate head coach Kenny Perry spoke to the media, along with running backs Tahj Brook and Cam’Ron Valdez. Here are the takeaways from Tuesday’s discussion:

KENNY PERRY - Assc. HC, RBs coach & Special Teams Coor.

On freshman RB Anquan Willis:

“He was doing really good, got banged up so we’ve had to shut him down for a bit. But, you know, he’s a big running back and he loves football. He’s got to learn our offense, our offense has some complexities to it for the running backs. It’s not the hardest, but he’s doing really good. His loads were good, he’s carrying the ball, just little things. He’s gotta learn to protect the football at that age, gotta learn his playbook. And oh, by the way, he’s gotta go to college and get through all the stuff coming in young and new.”

On RB Bryson Donnell:

“He’s kind of like a mini version of Tahj. He’s really strong, he’s a tough kid. He’s been banged up a bit too, but last year he played with cracked thumbs and he had hurt his ribs, but he didn’t miss a day. So like I said, he’s like a mini version of Tahj from the standpoint of he’s a ‘Yes sir, no sir’ kid, a tough East Texas kid, does everything you tell him to. He’s gonna play through pain and I love that because you gotta have some big guys that can take some punishment.”

On improving the return teams:

“That was one of my goals this spring. Last year with punt return, we should have been better. Myles (Price) was banged up, he got banged up early. So then we started going after it, tipping a bunch of balls and blocking balls and I think we were like sixth or seventh in the country in that. But that’s not what we want, we want to be able to get first downs. I think with Myles this year being healthy, I think we’re going to be able to do some things with him in the return game. Drae McCray did some at Austin Peay, he’s a fast kid. And then Jordan Brown you know, actually when we put him in there last year he ended up averaging I think 27 yards returning on kickoff. But we got to get better at punt return. That was our goal coming into the spring.”



