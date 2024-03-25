Replacing a well-established punter is not something that goes on many people’s radars when considering what a team is losing season-by-season. In the case of Texas Tech, replacing Austin McNamara may end up being one of the more impactful measures taken heading into the 2024 season.

A man of many titles, special teams coordinator Kenny Perry knows life without the best punter in school history is not too far in the distance. Enter Jack Burgess.

“Kind of throughout the year, we just started looking at exactly what we were gonna lose, and then you start looking at who’s out there, obviously,” Perry said Monday in the press box of Jones AT&T Stadium. “Didn’t think there was any high school kids, and it’s hard to be a punter in college football early. Austin kind of went through that same thing his first year. I think that’s when I kind of flipped and said let’s go get a portal kid. Jack was, you know, we evaluated versus a bunch of guys, he’s a rugby guy so it’s a little different for me from a protection standpoint what he can kind of do, but he’s also been a traditional guy."