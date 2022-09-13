Lots of players including Myles Price, Tahj Brooks, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Bryce Ramirez, & Reggie Pearson spoke to the media on Tuesday, and all spoke about the challenges that #16 NC State brings to the table.

Myles Price: Price spoke about the opportunity that playing a challenging defensive unit brings. “Playing against this ranked NC State defense, it’s a chance for everybody to make money and make a name for ourselves,” Price said. “Everybody’s about to eat, were going to make plays and make it happen.” Price continued echoing confidence about the Red Raider offense. “I’ve looked at some of them, they have a lot of old guys, a lot of veteran guys,” Price said. “It doesn’t matter who they have, we can line up against Ray Lewis, and it’s still about us.” Price spoke about the opportunity to go 3-0 heading into conference play and the Texas game. “I think its huge, we stacked two good games on top of each other and now were looking for that third game,” Price said. “Going into that Texas game, 2:30, like let’s go, let’s do it. We just need to find a way.”

Tahj Brooks: Brooks spoke about the keys to win in Raleigh this weekend. “Dominate up front, offensive lines got to do their job and defensive line has to go sack the quarterback,” Brooks said. “Us just playing great on special teams because special teams can win and lose you games.” Brooks continued and spoke about the challenges of the NC State defense. “They’re a good defense,” Brooks said. “They play a 3-3-5 stack which is a good, hard defense. They have two veteran linebackers and they returned nine starters. They’re going to come to play, and we have to match their intensity.” Brooks spoke about the environment that he expects this weekend and how focus will be key this weekend. “During practice we had the speakers with crowd noise to try and distract our center,” Brooks said. “It’s going to be a nice atmosphere to play in and we’ve just got to be focused and locked in.” Bryce Ramirez: Ramirez spoke about the challenges that the NC State quarterback Devin Leary can bring to his unit. “We’re just going to get after him and set good edges,” Ramirez said. “They’re more run heavy so were going to make it where they’re one dimensional, have to throw the ball, and then get after him on the pass rush.” Ramirez continued and spoke about the confidence heading into the ranked matchup this weekend. “We get pushed hard every week,” Ramirez said. “We don’t really view any opponent as any other opponent. Every week is all about us.”

Reggie Pearson: Pearson spoke about the preparation his group is going through this week ahead of this weekend. “It’s pretty early, there’s not much to talk about,” Pearson said. “We’re definitely focusing on playing faster, playing more physical and getting after the quarterback.” Pearson continued speaking a little about the gameplan for this weekend. “We try to keep our composure and stay as tight as we can,” Pearson said. “We just make plays for our offense, good complimentary football. We try our best to handle the receivers for our front seven to get to the quarterback.”