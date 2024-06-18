Patrick McMath is OL commit No. 1 for Texas Tech in 2025
After an extended period of speculation, Texas Tech has finally landed its first offensive lineman commit of the 2025 recruiting cycle in the form of Katy (TX) OG Patrick McMath.
First offered by the Red Raiders back in March, McMath chose Texas Tech over the likes of Arizona, Baylor, Houston and SMU, among others.
McMath felt at home on his visit to Texas Tech from June 14-16, and made his decision to commit just a couple days after returning home from Lubbock.
“It just felt like home from the moment I got there. The staff made me feel like they were a part of my family. I know they are going to do some big things over the next few years and I want to be a part of it.”
McMath’s recruitment only recently started to take off, with SMU taking the first crack at the stud offensive lineman, extending his first offer in January. The Red Raiders followed suit a little less than two months later, offering McMath March 21.
Entering his senior season for Katy, McMath is coming off a District 19-6A All District First Team selection. McMath and the Tigers went 10-2 in 2023, boasting an explosive offense that tallied nearly 4,500 yards on the season.
The toughest competitor for McMath’s services was Big 12 foe Houston, which McMath visited the weekend of June 7-9. The Red Raiders hosted McMath the following weekend, ultimately winning him over with his commitment coming thereafter.
It is a big win for newly-minted offensive line coach Clay McGuire, securing his first high school commitment in his time leading the trenches. After his OV, McMath noted, “We already had a relationship but it definitely grew over the weekend being able to spend time with him and hear him talk and hearing other people talk good about him too.”
McMath’s addition is a welcome sight for those who had become squirmish and weary of the Red Raiders’ success rate in landing 2025 offensive linemen.
Though he plays offensive tackle for his high school, McMath projects as more of an interior offensive lineman at the next level.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, McMath could offer some positional flex having played OT but is most likely to land on the inside.
