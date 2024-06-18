After an extended period of speculation, Texas Tech has finally landed its first offensive lineman commit of the 2025 recruiting cycle in the form of Katy (TX) OG Patrick McMath. First offered by the Red Raiders back in March, McMath chose Texas Tech over the likes of Arizona, Baylor, Houston and SMU, among others.

Advertisement

McMath felt at home on his visit to Texas Tech from June 14-16, and made his decision to commit just a couple days after returning home from Lubbock. “It just felt like home from the moment I got there. The staff made me feel like they were a part of my family. I know they are going to do some big things over the next few years and I want to be a part of it.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIENvbW1pdHRlZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+IPCfkYYgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1pkeDQyUjFzV1UiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aZHg0MlIxc1dVPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBhdHJpY2sgTWNNYXRoIChAUGF0cmlja01jTWF0aDIp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGF0cmlja01jTWF0aDIv c3RhdHVzLzE4MDMxMTgwNjQxMDExNzk4NjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+SnVuZSAxOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

McMath’s recruitment only recently started to take off, with SMU taking the first crack at the stud offensive lineman, extending his first offer in January. The Red Raiders followed suit a little less than two months later, offering McMath March 21. Entering his senior season for Katy, McMath is coming off a District 19-6A All District First Team selection. McMath and the Tigers went 10-2 in 2023, boasting an explosive offense that tallied nearly 4,500 yards on the season. The toughest competitor for McMath’s services was Big 12 foe Houston, which McMath visited the weekend of June 7-9. The Red Raiders hosted McMath the following weekend, ultimately winning him over with his commitment coming thereafter. It is a big win for newly-minted offensive line coach Clay McGuire, securing his first high school commitment in his time leading the trenches. After his OV, McMath noted, “We already had a relationship but it definitely grew over the weekend being able to spend time with him and hear him talk and hearing other people talk good about him too.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCB3ZWVrZW5kIGluIEx1YmJvY2shISA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DbGF5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2xheU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQm5hbmNlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBC bmFuY2VUVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamti dGpjXzUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqa2J0amNfNTM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSktpbWJsZVRUVT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASktpbWJsZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1ppSVF0Y0dFUzEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aaUlRdGNHRVMx PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBhdHJpY2sgTWNNYXRoIChAUGF0cmlja01jTWF0 aDIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGF0cmlja01jTWF0 aDIvc3RhdHVzLzE4MDI0MTM1Nzc3MzI3NjAwMTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

McMath’s addition is a welcome sight for those who had become squirmish and weary of the Red Raiders’ success rate in landing 2025 offensive linemen. Though he plays offensive tackle for his high school, McMath projects as more of an interior offensive lineman at the next level. Standing at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, McMath could offer some positional flex having played OT but is most likely to land on the inside.