2025 defensive end Malcolm Simpson was offered by Texas Tech back in January 2023, but unlike most long time targets he has not yet had the opportunity to visit Lubbock. That will change the weekend of June 7-9 when he takes his first official visit to West Texas.

Formerly at Galveston Ball HS, Simpson transferred to Hitchcock this off-season where he will be playing his senior season alongside Texas Tech QB commit Lloyd Jones III.

Simpson has been a priority for Texas Tech defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch, and the Red Raiders will have the opportunity to impress Simpson and his family in the near future.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Simpson ahead of the visit to get the latest on his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... In addition to Texas Tech, Simpson also holds offers from Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, SMU, Texas A&M, USC and UTSA

... As a junior Simpson was credited with 23 tackles, 5 TFL's, 5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and 2 forced fumbles per his MaxPreps profile

... Simpson also plays basketball and has posted several highlight clips of him blocking shots and throwing it down on his Twitter profile

Relationship with the Texas Tech staff: "I have been in a good relationship with the DL coach (Zarnell Fitch). They have been stopping by my school, coming to talk to us, watching us practice and stuff like that."