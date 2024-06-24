OT target Ren Brown sets commitment date after visit to Texas Tech
Texas Tech continues to make headway in the offensive line market, adding two commitments from Katy (TX) OG Patrick McMath and Papillion (NE) Lavista HS OT Garin Maley in the past week.
The Red Raiders hosted a bevy of trench prospects over the weekend, including one who recently came into the fold, Stanton (NE) OG Ren Brown.
Following his first trip out to the 806, RedRaiderSports.com caught up with Brown to recap a successful visit.
What you need to know...
… Brown plays eight man football for Stanton High School in Nebraska, and helped lead the Mustangs to an undefeated 13-0 state championship campaign in 2023.
… The Red Raiders are one of Brown’s 15 total offers, his other Power 5 offer coming from Oregon State. Texas Tech and the Beavers remain the top contenders for Brown’s talents.
… Texas Tech was Brown’s second official visit, following a trip to Corvallis to visit Oregon State at the beginning of June.
Take us through the official visit, what all did you get to do, who all did you get to see? What was it like being in Lubbock for the first time?
“It was great, we flew in Thursday night, we were able to have a little bit more downtime until Friday. They came up and got us out for lunch. We went through some presentations, photoshoots, that’s always the shiny stuff, always fun. That night we were able to go and get some great barbecue and then hangout with some of the players. Kasen Long hosted me, he’s a great guy, can’t say enough good things about him. The second day, that was the big day. Lot of presentations, academic stuff, nutritionists, weight room, all that stuff, super interesting. Hung out with Kasen again, got to meet some more of the o-line guys, more of the team as a whole. (Sunday), went out for breakfast, had a good meeting with (head coach Joey) McGuire, then flew back home.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news