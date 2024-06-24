Texas Tech continues to make headway in the offensive line market, adding two commitments from Katy (TX) OG Patrick McMath and Papillion (NE) Lavista HS OT Garin Maley in the past week. The Red Raiders hosted a bevy of trench prospects over the weekend, including one who recently came into the fold, Stanton (NE) OG Ren Brown. Following his first trip out to the 806, RedRaiderSports.com caught up with Brown to recap a successful visit.

What you need to know...

… Brown plays eight man football for Stanton High School in Nebraska, and helped lead the Mustangs to an undefeated 13-0 state championship campaign in 2023. … The Red Raiders are one of Brown’s 15 total offers, his other Power 5 offer coming from Oregon State. Texas Tech and the Beavers remain the top contenders for Brown’s talents. … Texas Tech was Brown’s second official visit, following a trip to Corvallis to visit Oregon State at the beginning of June.

Take us through the official visit, what all did you get to do, who all did you get to see? What was it like being in Lubbock for the first time?