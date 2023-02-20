"That is how it happens with most schools, get in touch with an analyst or recruiting assistant, then they begin introducing me to other coaches on the staff every time we connect."

26 offers/meeting new coaches: "Well, so example with Florida, I met an analyst from their team and he passed around the phone and I met a few of the other coaches. Now we are all connected, we talk on a regular basis.

Overall recruitment lately: "It is blowing up, I woke up to texts from Florida, Tennessee, Michigan and Florida State today. It can get overwhelming, but overall this is a blessing."

...the standout prospect also plays for the varsity basketball and will begin participating in varsity track & field this year, throwing the shotput and discus

As an example, the Texas Tech coaches have offered 14 offensive tackle prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The program already holds commitments from a pair of local prospects - Lubbock Cooper's Holton Hendrix and Shallowater's Kasen Long .

The offensive tackle position is a high value spot for recruiting coordinators and coaching staffs across the country on an annual basis.

Relationship with TTU coaches: "The first coach to reach out was probably Coach (Brian) Nance, he was following me from my sophomore year and we talked when he was at Baylor. He is an awesome guy, plus Coach (James) Blanchard, I probably talk with them the most.

They eventually introduced Coach (Joey) McGuire and Coach (Stephen) Hamby. I had a chance to meet them at our school during the recent open contact period. I did not know a whole lot about Coach McGuire, but after meeting him, it was awesome and it was great to be introduced to someone like that."

Coaches say: "Coach Nance really put the point across that I could have an instant impact at Texas Tech. He is not saying automatic starter or anything like that, but mostly that I'm a high value target for their program and that alone is pretty important to me.

"In terms of on the field, Coach Hamby said that he really enjoyed watching my film and saw that I was a player and had improved a ton from my sophomore to junior season.

"With Coach Hamby being a former college lineman, he has a bit more knowledge. My current high school coach, Jordan Black, played for years in the NFL and I try to learn as much as possible from guys like that who have already achieved goals that I have for myself."

Visits: "I have been to junior days at Texas, Houston, TCU, Texas A&M and UTSA so far. I was planning a trip to Texas Tech on March 4th for their junior day, but that is my Mom's birthday weekend so it might not happen that weekend."

*shortly after this interview, Warren announced a visit to Oklahoma the weekend of March 4th

Location: "I would not say location is a big factor. I moved to Texas when I was in fifth grade, and before that I lived up and down the East Coast - Maryland, New York and North Carolina. In Texas, there is obviously a much bigger culture around football and especially high school football.

"The stands are always packed on both sides of the stadium and it is just bigger, more meaningful down here. All of that to say, I'm not attached to staying in Texas, and I feel confident going anywhere to play football."

Other visits/camps: "I don't have anything setup right now, but I do really want to visit Tennessee and plan on getting up there for a week and seeing spring practice and their spring game. With any school, I'm looking to get a feel for what it is like there and what it is like being around the coaching staff."

Currently rated a 5.7 three-star prospect, Warren is listed as the No. 41 overall offensive tackle prospect in the nation.