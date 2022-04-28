Oregon transfer De'Vion Harmon breaks down commitment to Texas Tech

Harmon says his decision to pick Texas Tech came down to the culture.

"The culture is crazy. I have played Tech four times and the culture is truly amazing. I watched the game when Chris Beard came back to Lubbock and I got the viral video of the crowd sent to me today and I really felt that. I felt the energy going through my veins and I am so excited and happy to be a part of that.

We know coach Mark Adams was a top candidate for coach of the year and is one of the best coaches in college basketball and his team regimen is amazing and I am so excited to be a part of it. I am so excited to be a part of the number one defense in the country and we are going to make it the number one offense as well. We have big goals and dreams and I am excited about what Lubbock brings and what coach Adams and what the staff and being around my teammates brings to the table. I can't wait to get to work."

...Thoughts about the fanbase and the overall atmosphere at Texas Tech?

"I remember when I was playing at Oklahoma prior to Oregon and we played Texas Tech, the fans said a lot of tough things. The fans are invested in the culture and they are loving. I say that because a part of being invested is showing love and that is exactly what Texas Tech fans do. Tech fans have the investment and love for their teams. When I played in Lubbock it was always loud. You have thousands of people in there that are going crazy and you can't even hear the huddle or even your own voice. It is going to be crazy because now I am going to be on the home side of that. I know they will bring their energy and it is going to be nuts and there will definitely be some nerves but I am excited about this upcoming journey and to be a part of red raider nation's fanbase and to soak it all in. Hopefully, they will embrace me with open arms and I am going to do what I can do to make them not regret that and to show them all the love right back."

...What is the best part of your game and what do you plan on helping Texas Tech with?

"I don't want to get too much into my game because I just want to get out there and show it but I want to bring the best version of myself on and off the court. I want to go win a national championship, be the best teammate I can be on and off the floor, and be the best leader I can be, and then everything else will take care of itself."

...Are you looking forward to playing Oklahoma or not and what will that game mean to you?

"I have actually thought about that. That game will definitely bring a lot of emotions and nerves. I don't know how the fans are going to treat me when I go back to Norman but it is going to be different. That game is going to be fun and it will definitely be a game that is circled on my calendar just like every other game but that game will mean something -- not saying it means more than the other games because every game matters but it will mean something because of the history with me playing in Oklahoma. I have nothing bad to say about Norman so I am excited to go back and play against them."

...Will you be helping recruit other Tech targets such as Fardaws Aimaq and Elijah Fisher?

"Anything that they want me to do to help the team win is exactly what I am going to do. I am going to get every one of my teammate's phone numbers and talk to every recruit that they need me to talk to. I am going to help recruit. A part of being a leader is doing those things and I want to do that. I want to make this place the best place that I can while I am there and even when I leave. I am just so excited to meet everyone, the people in Lubbock, and be a part of what Mark Adams is trying to build."

Harmon already transferring to Oregon from Oklahoma has used his free transfer year but says the NCAA has already granted him a waiver and will be immediately eligible for this upcoming season.

"I have been granted a waiver and that is in the works right now. It is running very smoothly. I can't wait to play and do everything that I can to be the best person for my teammates and help us win. When I get to finally play for Red Raider nation I plan to be the best version of myself and I won't let anyone down."

Harmon has two years of eligibility left which gives him the possibility of playing with 2023 Texas Tech commit Drew Steffe and one of his greatest friends during the 2023-24 season. He shares his thoughts about that and more...

"Drew is truly like I little brother to me and I have known him for almost our whole lives. I have a little brother who plays football at Texas A&M and Drew is another little brother to me who I can be a good role model to and be someone who he can always talk to. I will always show him unconditional love and it has been a blessing to see him grow. You never know though, we definitely could team up during my last year of college eligibility. We will just see how things go after this upcoming season. Right now I am just ready to ready to represent Texas Tech the best way I can."

At the moment, Harmon is unsure of when he will get to Lubbock but when the coaching staff lets him know the official date, he will be there and can't express enough how excited he truly is to get here.

Harmon says he can't wait to meet Red Raider nation.

"Man, Red Raider nation, we are here. I am excited and can't wait to meet you guys. Hopefully, I can meet every single one of you, I am excited to play in front of you, to hear all the crazy things yall say to the opposing teams, and I am going to be the best version of myself on and off the court and we are going to do this thing together. I love you guys already."

As a junior last season at Oregon, Harmon averaged 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 41.5% field goal shooting.