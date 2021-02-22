RedRaiderSports - Oregon QB transfer Tyler Shough commits to Texas Tech

The former four-star prospect will be immediately eligible this fall and has three years of eligibility remaining. While Shough is scheduled to graduate from Oregon in March, it's not certain yet when he will arrive in Lubbock.

Tyler Shough , the starting quarterback for the reigning Pac-12 champion Oregon Ducks, has committed to transfer to Texas Tech.

Shough played in 11 games over two seasons for the Ducks, completing 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,703 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was ranked as the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the 2018 class and No. 119 overall.

Red Raider fans can expect Shough to showcase a good deep ball and an ability to throw on the run. While he isn't a world-class runner, Shough is a better athlete than some of the tape shows and has good mobility and pocket awareness.

Before committing to the Red Raiders, Shough had talked with coaches from Penn State, Arizona, Nebraska, Auburn, Washington State, Illinois and Oregon State.