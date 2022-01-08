With a handful of spots left to fill this off-season, particularly at offensive line, the Texas Tech coaches hosted one of their top targets for an official visit the last couple days in UT-Martin transfer Michael Shanahan.

Shanahan was surprised by the size of Lubbock and says the visit was a 10/10.

"Yeah so Texas Tech, it was a great visit. It was unbelievable really, just to see it. I kinda heard the town and everything was small but getting there, the town doesn't feel small at all. It was an unbelievable visit, finally getting to meet all the coaches in person. It was a great time I would say, 10/10 for sure.

Like I said, I kinda heard people joking that the town was small but man, it doesn't look small to me. Lubbock has everything you need and more, you know? I liked the football facilities they had. The indoor was nice, that was amazing and just the stadium itself. The pictures are cool and all but once you get there in person and see it it's just a whole different vibe and atmosphere.

I can definitely see myself exceeding everything I want to do and more there, for myself and for the program for sure."

Shanahan's former team UT-Martin played against current Texas Tech OL coach Stephen Hamby and OC Zach Kittley last season, while the two were at Western Kentucky.

"Coach Hamby, we played against each other in the fall but that was my first time getting to see him in person and seeing those guys, so just being able to see them. I know a couple of the other coaches too, coach Kittley, I know him as well. He's just an unbelievable coach, seriously.

I know they're gonna turn that program around very fast, they're just missing a couple pieces and that's what they kept reminding me was that I would definitely be a crucial piece for what they're trying to do. I know they're only a couple pieces away from running the Big 12. They're losing three offensive lineman, three starters."