The Texas Tech coaches have offered a dozen offensive line prospects in the 2021 class, and after months of recruiting a group of longtime targets, it seems like the program is set to begin offering some additional 2021 prospects.

Corpus Christi Calallen offensive tackle Ty Buchanan is a prospect the coaches speak with on a daily basis and the 6-foot-6, 289-pound lineman visited campus earlier in the year before all recruiting visits were shutdown due to COVID.

What you need to know...

...Buchanan visited Lubbock for the program's second junior day event in early March

...the standout prospect holds 26 offers from programs around the country, including new offers from both Colorado and USC this week

...the 6-foot-6, 289-pound prospect also throws discus on the Calallen Track & Field team