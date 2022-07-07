OL Nick Fattig recaps TTU commitment
The Texas Tech coaching staff has now added five (5) new 2023 commitments over the past two weeks.
Clear Spring (Texas) offensive tackle Nick Fattig announced his commitment to the Red Raiders last week.
What you need to know...
...Fattig announced his offer from the Red Raiders on May 6th, 2022
...the 6-foot-5, 280-pound tackle announced his commitment to Texas Tech on July 1st, 2022
... Following his junior season, Fattig was named Academic All-District, 1st Team All-County, 1st Team All-District and 2nd Team All-State
...the standout prospect won the 2022 National Olympic Weightlifting Championship last month
Winning the Olympic Weightlifting Nationals: "Yes sir, I recently traveled to Las Vegas with my parents to compete. It is held in a different city each year, we were in Detroit last year. I competed and won first place in the nation, it was great. I have been competing in weightlifting since my freshman year and it is something I really enjoy doing."
TTU recruitment: "It all started with Coach (James) Blanchard, he was the coach from Texas Tech that originally reached out and offered me. He would call and check on me every day, then he eventually put me into a group chat with some of the other Tech coaches.
"I started talking with Coach (Stephen) Hamby over the phone and text at first, but then he came to my school during spring practice. This summer, he was at a TCU mega-camp that I attended and I did well at the camp. Afterwards, we spent 15-20 minutes just talking and getting to know one another."
Official visit to TTU: "It was my first official visit and my first time going out to Lubbock. It was a unique experience, I got to see all of the coaches in person for the first time, except for Coach Hamby who I had met at some football camps.
"Right off the bat, Coach (Joey) McGuire said we could ask any questions we wanted to and I knew that we would learn a lot. My parents were with me on the visit and we asked a ton of questions and the coaches answered everything. It was just a good feeling having that back and fourth with the coaches there in person.
"I would say the things that stood out the most were the coaching staff, the program in general and the direction or plans for the program that the coaches shared with us."
The coaches 'like': "At the official visit, the coaches were talking about the recruiting class and how every 2023 commitment had NFL traits and what sparks their interests. It is something they look for and that we are different from the average recruit. Playing in the NFL is a big dream, so to hear someone in their position say something like that is comforting."
Thoughts on the city: "Lubbock is expanding, you can see all the people and the players/students telling us about the town. It still has a small town vibe and I really liked the feel of it, I just felt very comfortable there."
Commitment: "The plan was to take the official visit, then focus on my Olympic Weightlifting competition and sit down to discuss the following week. I talked with my parnets, reviewed all of the options and talked with my coaches. The first thing I did was make a few calls to other college coaches to say thank you for their time.
"From there, I called Coach McGuire and committed. He seemed beyond fired up, he was screaming and yelling. I talked with Coach Hamby and he said that he kind of knew, Coach Blanchard said the same. They were all very excited and it felt good to make my commitment. It was a relief to have that decision made and to have my future planned.
"I'm done with the recruiting process, you never know with recruiting, but I think Texas Tech is definitely the school for me."
Other commits/recruits: "Yes, I'm still trying to get to know most of those guys, but we have to start somewhere. I got to know Jake (Strong), he was recruiting me and getting to know me right away on the official visit. Dylan (Shaw) and Daniel (Sill) were great guys too, they were all very welcoming and helped answer some of my questions during the visit."
Major plans: "I'm leaning towards Business School, specifically Finance or something that involves mathematics. We learned more about those options on the visit, but I'm still learning more about the Business School and what I want to do there."
Currently unrated, Fattig chose the Red Raiders over offers from UTSA, North Texas, Tulane, Louisiana, Navy, Penn, Air Force, Columbia, Army, UNLV, Princeton, Yale, Harvard and several others.