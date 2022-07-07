OL Nick Fattig recaps TTU commitment

Clear Springs OT Nick Fattig

The Texas Tech coaching staff has now added five (5) new 2023 commitments over the past two weeks. Clear Spring (Texas) offensive tackle Nick Fattig announced his commitment to the Red Raiders last week. What you need to know... ...Fattig announced his offer from the Red Raiders on May 6th, 2022 ...the 6-foot-5, 280-pound tackle announced his commitment to Texas Tech on July 1st, 2022 ... Following his junior season, Fattig was named Academic All-District, 1st Team All-County, 1st Team All-District and 2nd Team All-State ...the standout prospect won the 2022 National Olympic Weightlifting Championship last month

Winning the Olympic Weightlifting Nationals: "Yes sir, I recently traveled to Las Vegas with my parents to compete. It is held in a different city each year, we were in Detroit last year. I competed and won first place in the nation, it was great. I have been competing in weightlifting since my freshman year and it is something I really enjoy doing." TTU recruitment: "It all started with Coach (James) Blanchard, he was the coach from Texas Tech that originally reached out and offered me. He would call and check on me every day, then he eventually put me into a group chat with some of the other Tech coaches. "I started talking with Coach (Stephen) Hamby over the phone and text at first, but then he came to my school during spring practice. This summer, he was at a TCU mega-camp that I attended and I did well at the camp. Afterwards, we spent 15-20 minutes just talking and getting to know one another." Official visit to TTU: "It was my first official visit and my first time going out to Lubbock. It was a unique experience, I got to see all of the coaches in person for the first time, except for Coach Hamby who I had met at some football camps. "Right off the bat, Coach (Joey) McGuire said we could ask any questions we wanted to and I knew that we would learn a lot. My parents were with me on the visit and we asked a ton of questions and the coaches answered everything. It was just a good feeling having that back and fourth with the coaches there in person. "I would say the things that stood out the most were the coaching staff, the program in general and the direction or plans for the program that the coaches shared with us."

