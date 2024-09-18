OL Nelson McGuire on Texas Tech: "It's an awesome place to play at"

Texas Tech's top uncommitted 2025 target was back in Lubbock over the weekend to take in Texas Tech's 66-21 win over North Texas.

Midlothian offensive lineman Nelson McGuire made the trip up with his HS teammate, 2026 four-star offensive lineman Noah Best, and the pair enjoyed being back in Lubbock around the coaching staff and players.

The trip was McGuire's first to Texas Tech since his official visit from June 21-23. Entering that visit he was committed to Minnesota but quickly decommitted following the trip. He initially planned on making his next commitment on July 31st though the day came and went without an announcement.

Since then his recruitment has only continued rising as he has picked up six (6) offers since August 4th.

RedRaiderSports spoke with McGuire to recap the trip and learn of the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... McGuire has picked up offers from Florida, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Clemson and TCU in the last couple months.

... With McGuire's help, Midlothian has gotten off to a 2-1 start in 2024 including back-to-back wins over Ennis and Kimball as of this article.

... On the track McGuire throws the Shot Put where he set a personal record throw of 36 feet this spring

... McGuire also plays basketball. He competed with AAU program Dallas Showtyme last summer.