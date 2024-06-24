2025 Midlothian offensive guard Nelson McGuire has had a whirlwind of a few months recruiting wise.

After earning his first offer from Texas State in early February, McGuire went on a heater, and he currently holds 15 offers to his name.

McGuire took an official visit to Minnesota the weekend of June 7-9, and announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers following that trip. That commitment lasted exactly two weeks, as McGuire opened things back up after taking his latest round of visits, including to Texas Tech.

After returning home from Lubbock, RedRaiderSports spoke with McGuire to get the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Other than Texas Tech, other programs to have offered to date include Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Houston, Kansas State, Memphis, Minnesota and SMU among others.

... McGuire helped lead his Midlothian Panthers to a 8-3 record in 2023

... On the track McGuire throws the Shot Put where he set a personal record throw of 36 feet this spring

... McGuire also plays basketball. He competed with AAU program Dallas Showtyme last summer.

Official visit in Lubbock: "So we ate a lot. We hung out with the coaches, talked to the coaches a lot. Really the highlight of the whole trip was getting to know all of the coaches and how the coaching staff is and all that. They're a real coaching staff, and they're a really good coaching staff also."