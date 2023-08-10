Texas Tech added to its future roster earlier this week, picking up a preferred walk-on commitment from San Antonio (TX) Alamo Heights offensive lineman Jackson Hildebrand.

Hildebrand chose the Red Raiders over scholarship offers from Air Force, Army, Central Missouri, Incarnate Word, San Diego, Fordham and Houston (PWO).

For the 6-foot-4, 285 pound prospect, it wasn't a tough decision as the Red Raiders presented him with an opportunity to win and be coached by a great coaching staff.

"So really, I wanted to win games. When I went on my visit coach (Joey) McGuire really reminded me of my head coach, coach (Ron) Rittimann at Alamo Heights. So he goes by three morals, and he's always saying this at practice.

1) Be a great person

2) Be a great player

3) Be a great teammate

So I really thought he (McGuire) was the most similar to coach Rittimann, and yeah I really stand by these three morals I would say. Winning games is like the biggest thing for me but it's also about the coaching staff. I just love the coaching staff. Coach Hamby, you know he's from Alamo Heights, so I've known him for a while now. All the coaches are just great people which I really like to see."

Hildebrand got to take a visit to Tech in June, and expanded more on his relationship with his future position coach Stephen Hamby and head coach Joey McGuire.

"My parents have mutual friends with coach Hamby. I've been to camps, I started going to Texas Tech camps my sophomore year and really established that connection with coach Hamby, and we've just communicated ever since. Coach McGuire, he's a great person and I really like that coming from his Texas high school head coach standpoint. He's a great guy, that's one of my biggest things about him. He's also a great coach and I like the way he coaches. One of the things I saw was the genuine type of connection he makes with the players. It's awesome. So that's what I really like about them."