Texas Tech added to its 2025 offensive line haul on Sunday evening when Papillion (NE) La Vista offensive tackle Garin Maley announced his decision to be a Red Raider.

Maley chose Texas Tech out of his top 4 programs which also included Oregon State, South Dakota State and Northern Illinois. In total, Maley held 13 offers at the time of his commitment.

The 6-foot-6 tackle out of Nebraska was on his official visit in Lubbock over the weekend and didn't take long to announce, highlighting the feel in Lubbock and the Texas Tech coaches as big reasons for his pledge.

"When I got to Texas Tech, it felt different from everywhere else which made it awesome! The OV was awesome! Rode in the slingshot, toured the new crazy awesome facilities and ate some delicious food!

The coaching staff is the most genuine and positive staff which made it an even easier decision! It was great spending time with Coach Clay (McGuire)! I know he is a great coach and mentor and will develop me to my highest potential."

Maley told offensive line coach Clay McGuire and head coach Joey McGuire of his decision on Sunday morning prior to flying back home.

"Both Coach Joey (McGuire) and Coach Clay (McGuire) were in the room when I said I wanted to commit and we all were super excited that I joined the family!!"