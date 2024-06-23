OL Garin Maley commits to Texas Tech: "I'm HOME and ready to get to work"
Texas Tech added to its 2025 offensive line haul on Sunday evening when Papillion (NE) La Vista offensive tackle Garin Maley announced his decision to be a Red Raider.
Maley chose Texas Tech out of his top 4 programs which also included Oregon State, South Dakota State and Northern Illinois. In total, Maley held 13 offers at the time of his commitment.
The 6-foot-6 tackle out of Nebraska was on his official visit in Lubbock over the weekend and didn't take long to announce, highlighting the feel in Lubbock and the Texas Tech coaches as big reasons for his pledge.
"When I got to Texas Tech, it felt different from everywhere else which made it awesome! The OV was awesome! Rode in the slingshot, toured the new crazy awesome facilities and ate some delicious food!
The coaching staff is the most genuine and positive staff which made it an even easier decision! It was great spending time with Coach Clay (McGuire)! I know he is a great coach and mentor and will develop me to my highest potential."
Maley told offensive line coach Clay McGuire and head coach Joey McGuire of his decision on Sunday morning prior to flying back home.
"Both Coach Joey (McGuire) and Coach Clay (McGuire) were in the room when I said I wanted to commit and we all were super excited that I joined the family!!"
In total, 11 recruits took their official visit to Texas Tech this weekend and Maley got to spend some time around a couple of other offensive line targets. Now committed, he's open to helping recruit others to join him in West Texas.
"Yessir there was, Ren Brown and Elias Gillen were probably the 2 people I spent the most time with. If the coaches have a target I’m willing to talk to them and tell them how great my experience has been and how special place this is!!"
The coaches also took the recruits on a tour of the new football facilities and Maley was impressed by what he saw.
"They are amazing, the amount of space and resources that there will be will put us at a huge advantage and the fan experience will be even better than it was before!!"
Texas Tech is set to move to Adidas as the schools new apparel sponsor next month, and the coaches have also been making that a point of emphasis to prospects.
"Yes they did, I think it is very exciting to start a new partnership and I am looking forward to having their brand on OUR BRAND."
Committed and done with his recruiting process, Maley's message to Texas Tech fans is that he's looking forward to winning a lot of games in the scarlet and black.
"I’m HOME ready to get to work #WRECKEM
Obviously be remembered as a team with relentless effort that won national championships!!"
Maley is Texas Tech second offensive line commit in the 2025 class, joining Katy's Patrick McMath.
