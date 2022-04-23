OL Dylan Shaw commits to Texas Tech: "This was the place I need to be"

Head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech staff added to the No. 1 class in the country on Saturday afternoon when Flour Bluff offensive lineman Dylan Shaw pulled the trigger for the Red Raiders while in town for the spring game.

Shaw chose the Red Raiders over offers from UTSA and Sam Houston State, along with interest from Baylor, Vanderbilt, UConn, Oklahoma State, Colorado State and Utah State.

For Shaw, it was the opportunity at Texas Tech that he could not pass up.

"When I went on my junior day visit back in January I really loved everything the coaches were saying, the way coach (Joey) McGuire presented the program and how he cares about the kids. I just didn't want to make any hasty decisions, so I came back for the spring game today.

I got in the room with coach McGuire, me and a couple of the other recruits and he sold me. After that and after watching the game I was like 'this is the place I need to be'. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity and I didn't wanna miss out on that. I wanted to be part of something great.

After the first visit for junior day the coaches showed us so much, I wouldn't say I saw anything new today. They kept everything the same, they kept it real, they didn't change anything about what they were saying and I like that about them. They're genuine and so I decided to commit.""

Shaw says coach McGuire and the staff were pretty excited when he gave them his commitment.

"Oh my gosh, coach (McGuire) was screaming. It was crazy. It was definitely an exciting moment and he was pumped that I decided to commit here."

Shaw has also built a strong relationship with his future offensive line coach, Stephen Hamby.

"Me and coach (Stephen) Hamby have a great relationship. I talk to him every other week or every week I get on the phone with him. It goes back and forth, we check up on each other pretty much. We have a good relationship, it's not just football. He'll check up on my personal life, what I'm doing. He's definitely a great guy and I'm excited to have him as my coach soon."