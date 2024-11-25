OL Danilo Guberinich breaks down decision to be a Red Raider

Texas Tech added commitment No. 17 to its 2025 class when Novi (MI) Detroit Catholic Central Danilo Guberinich announced for the Red Raiders on the morning of Thursday, November 21st.
Guberinich, formerly a Western Michigan commit, chose Texas Tech over Power 4 offers from Purdue and Vanderbilt among others.
Guberinich was offered by General Manager James Blanchard and Texas Tech exactly one week prior, which is all it took for Guberinich to decide he wanted to be a Red Raider.
"It was about the middle of my high school season, they had started texting me and sorta hitting me up and letting me know they were really interested in me and really liked my film. My recruitment was pretty late because I started playing football as a sophomore. I had played hockey my entire life growing up, so my recruitment was sorta pushed back really late. But yeah coach Blanchard had started texting me and hitting me up and I instantly felt the love from Texas Tech, so I just started really to fall in love with it.
Texas Tech, as soon as I talked to the coaches I instantly knew. It just sorta clicked for me. As soon as I talked to coach Clay (McGuire), it was an instant click. I mean he's a great guy, I know he runs his offensive line room well, I know the culture is great there. I really just love Texas Tech and I've always wanted to live in Texas so I thought this would be a great place."
Guberinich and his Catholic Central Shamrocks finished the 2024 season 12-1, losing a close one 17-14 to Cass Tech in the D1 state semifinal over the weekend.
Now that his HS career is over, Guberinich will take his official visit to his next home in Lubbock to watch Texas Tech play West Virginia on November 30th. Guberinich is looking forward to meeting the coaches in person while also connecting with his future teammates.
"Yeah, I am coming out there on an official this weekend. I really want to see the coaches in person but I also wanna get to know the players. That's one of the biggest things for me is the culture of the team and if I can really connect with those guys so I can sorta get my foot in the door. That's really what I wanna do."
Guberinich played both offensive and defensive line in high school but will play on the offensive line at Texas Tech.
"It was sorta different for me because when I started playing football I was a defensive lineman only because there were a lot of seniors in front of me. This senior year I really started on offensive line and I just instantly fell in love with it, so my mindset sorta flipped and I really wanted to play offensive line in college. All of these schools were really me for offensive line so I knew it was just sorta the right fit for me."
As is typical, Guberinich was added to the Texas Tech class of 2025 commit group chat and started connecting a bit with his future teammates since making his decision.
"One of the guys, his name is Ren Brown, he's a good kid. I got to talk to him a little bit, he's a good guy. I also talked to one of the offensive lineman that is there right now, Jurrien Loftin, I got to talk to him a little bit so I know there are some good guys in that room."
Guberinich plans to sign with Texas Tech during the Early Signing Period which starts December 4th and says that coming in Texas Tech fans should expect him to be one of the hardest workers on the team.
"I'll be the hardest working guy in there. I built my mindset to the point where I won't let anything take it from me and I just wanna get to work. That's my goal."
Guberinich becomes the fifth offensive line commit of Texas Tech’s 2025 class, joining Patrick McMath, Garin Maley, Elias Gillen and Ren Brown.
Should he sign with Texas Tech next month he will become the first prospect from Michigan to sign with Texas Tech since offensive lineman Poet Thomas was part of the Red Raiders’ 2013 recruiting class.
