OL Danilo Guberinich breaks down decision to be a Red Raider

Texas Tech added commitment No. 17 to its 2025 class when Novi (MI) Detroit Catholic Central Danilo Guberinich announced for the Red Raiders on the morning of Thursday, November 21st.

Guberinich, formerly a Western Michigan commit, chose Texas Tech over Power 4 offers from Purdue and Vanderbilt among others.

Guberinich was offered by General Manager James Blanchard and Texas Tech exactly one week prior, which is all it took for Guberinich to decide he wanted to be a Red Raider.

"It was about the middle of my high school season, they had started texting me and sorta hitting me up and letting me know they were really interested in me and really liked my film. My recruitment was pretty late because I started playing football as a sophomore. I had played hockey my entire life growing up, so my recruitment was sorta pushed back really late. But yeah coach Blanchard had started texting me and hitting me up and I instantly felt the love from Texas Tech, so I just started really to fall in love with it.

Texas Tech, as soon as I talked to the coaches I instantly knew. It just sorta clicked for me. As soon as I talked to coach Clay (McGuire), it was an instant click. I mean he's a great guy, I know he runs his offensive line room well, I know the culture is great there. I really just love Texas Tech and I've always wanted to live in Texas so I thought this would be a great place."

Guberinich and his Catholic Central Shamrocks finished the 2024 season 12-1, losing a close one 17-14 to Cass Tech in the D1 state semifinal over the weekend.

Now that his HS career is over, Guberinich will take his official visit to his next home in Lubbock to watch Texas Tech play West Virginia on November 30th. Guberinich is looking forward to meeting the coaches in person while also connecting with his future teammates.

"Yeah, I am coming out there on an official this weekend. I really want to see the coaches in person but I also wanna get to know the players. That's one of the biggest things for me is the culture of the team and if I can really connect with those guys so I can sorta get my foot in the door. That's really what I wanna do."