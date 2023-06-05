Olathe East (Kansas) offensive lineman Brett Carroll had a massive May, picking up several FBS offers which are at the top of his mind when it comes to his recruitment.

It started on May 6th with an offer from Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard and Texas Tech. Soon followed Oklahoma State, Tulane, Illinois, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Minnesota. Carroll plans to see several of those programs over the next few weeks, but his tour of official visits began in the 806 with the Red Raiders over the weekend.

Upon returning home to Olathe, RedRaiderSports caught up with Carroll to recap his time on campus and get the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Carroll holds 10 offers to date, from Colorado State, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, South Dakota, Southeast Missouri State, Texas Tech and Tulane

... Earlier this spring Carroll won the 6A 285 pound state wrestling championship, becoming the first wrestling state champion in Olathe East history. He tied a Kansas season pin record with 44.

... Carroll is also the 2023 6A Kansas state Shot Put champion. He set a personal record this spring with a throw of 56' 9". He also throws the discus with a personal record throw of 154' 8", per athletic.net

Texas Tech official visit: "First off we had some weather issues getting in, so we were about two hours late. We were delayed for a while because apparently there was a tornado and flash flood warning in Lubbock which was interesting.

But we basically got in, we immediately went through a photoshoot, and went in the locker rooms and met all the coaches. Kinda basic introductory stuff. Then went out to eat and that was pretty much all we did the first day because we missed a bunch because of the delay.

Then day two we went all in the academic meetings and talked about mental health and this and that, all the superficial sides of football. Then coach (Joey) McGuire talked about 'The Brand' at Texas Tech and certain things, the facilities they're building. There was a player panel and they talked about some of their experiences at Tech. Then we also talked to the strength staff and did a tour of the campus, the athletic academic center and the locker rooms, football facilities, that kind of stuff. Then we went over to coach McGuire's house and hung out a little bit, basically got to relax and talk to people in a relaxed setting and get a good feel for what was going on. That was pretty much it, and then this morning (Sunday) we had breakfast and then hopped on a plane home."