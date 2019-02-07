OL Aaron Castro looking forward to being a Red Raider
One position in college football you can never have enough of is offensive lineman. Offensive line coach Steve Farmer was looking to add talent via the preferred walk on, and he got that in Hutto offensive guard Aaron Castro. Castro verbally committed to Texas Tech on Monday February 4th and made things official by signing with the rest of his future teammates on National Signing Day.
"It all happened kinda quickly, I've been talking to coach Farmer for a few weeks and he's just a really good guy and I could tell that they're definitely going to do big things there. I also talked to coach Wells, and he's a guy who really believes in the walk on program and if I have the chance I'm going to do my best to earn a scholarship and really contribute to the team."
At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Castro played mostly tackle in high school but the coaches see him as more of an interior prospect at Tech.
"My sophomore year at Hutto I played a little center but I eventually got moved out to tackle. I've played guard before and I have played center a little bit, I'm definitely comfortable playing inside. I think playing guard is a little bit easier than playing tackle and the same thing with center."
Castro announced his offer from the Red Raiders on Twitter and then committed the next day, but he had actually known about the offer before that.
"I already had the preferred walk on offer for a while, I was just busy and I never really got a chance to post about it. As soon as I knew I wanted to commit I called coach Farmer and let him know that's the place I wanted to be. He seemed pretty excited and everything was good."
Castro has never taken a visit to Lubbock, but his teammate and also Texas Tech PWO Chux Nwabuko III sold him on everything Tech had to offer.
"No sir I haven't (visited Lubbock) but Chux has, he's the running back at Hutto, he's visited Tech and his word means a lot to me. I trust him and whenever he tells me that Texas Tech is a great place to be I definitely believe him. Coach Farmer mentioned me visiting now that I'm committed but we really didn't talk specifics. I do hope to visit soon hopefully."
Going back to Chux Nwabuko III, Aaron speaks highly of his current and future teammate and says the two have plans to make some things happen on the field at Texas Tech.
"I mean Chux has been committed to Tech for a while now, since the season. And it's just one of those things whenever the opportunity came up for me to commit, Chux was all over me saying he wanted me to join him in Lubbock. He's just a really great guy and a great player, he breaks tackles like I've never seen before. It was just one of those things where if we go there together we can definitely make some noise and do something. I don't think we'll be rooming together though because he already found a roommate a while ago."
Other than Texas Tech, Aaron was considering Trinity Valley CC and Missouri Southern and Aaron says all three were good options.
"I was considering Trinity Valley and then Missouri Southern. Missouri Southern was giving me a full ride scholarship, and Trinity Valley is a good JUCO and they put out a lot of D1 players. They're all good options I just thought I would perform at my best at Tech."