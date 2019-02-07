One position in college football you can never have enough of is offensive lineman. Offensive line coach Steve Farmer was looking to add talent via the preferred walk on, and he got that in Hutto offensive guard Aaron Castro. Castro verbally committed to Texas Tech on Monday February 4th and made things official by signing with the rest of his future teammates on National Signing Day.

"It all happened kinda quickly, I've been talking to coach Farmer for a few weeks and he's just a really good guy and I could tell that they're definitely going to do big things there. I also talked to coach Wells, and he's a guy who really believes in the walk on program and if I have the chance I'm going to do my best to earn a scholarship and really contribute to the team."

At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Castro played mostly tackle in high school but the coaches see him as more of an interior prospect at Tech.

"My sophomore year at Hutto I played a little center but I eventually got moved out to tackle. I've played guard before and I have played center a little bit, I'm definitely comfortable playing inside. I think playing guard is a little bit easier than playing tackle and the same thing with center."

Castro announced his offer from the Red Raiders on Twitter and then committed the next day, but he had actually known about the offer before that.

"I already had the preferred walk on offer for a while, I was just busy and I never really got a chance to post about it. As soon as I knew I wanted to commit I called coach Farmer and let him know that's the place I wanted to be. He seemed pretty excited and everything was good."