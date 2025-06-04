Oklahoma linebacker Izzy Hammons camps, earns TTU offer

Texas Tech Football held their annual Junior Day back on January 18th, where recruits got to visit Lubbock, experience Texas Tech Football and check out the Men's Basketball home game vs Arizona.

The Junior Day was filled with prospects who already held an offer from the Red Raiders, though there were a few invited who did not posses an offer at the time. One of those was Choctaw (OK) athlete Izzy Hammons. Hammons made the trip to West Texas and enjoyed his Junior Day visit, but left without an offer.

That changed on Hammons' return trip to the 806. The 6-foot-3, 225 pound prospect was in Lubbock on Sunday, June 1st for the Red Raiders' first camp of the summer, where he picked up his first Power 4 offer and second overall after impressing the coaches.

With the offer, Texas Tech has jumped up Hammons' list of preferred destinations and the Red Raiders are expected to stay a factor moving forward in his recruitment.

After the camp, RedRaiderSports spoke with Hammons for his reaction to the day in Lubbock, picking up his Texas Tech offer and more.

What you need to know...

... Hammons holds two offers to date, from North Texas and Texas Tech

... As a sophomore Hammons helped Choctaw to a 6A-2 State Championship, the school's first football championship since 1960

... Former Texas Tech DB Tre Porter is an assistant coach at Choctaw HS

Being back around Texas Tech staff for camp: "It was really good. I've been talking to Texas Tech since after my freshman year, so getting back with them is always like meeting the other half of the family. Really, just working around and then meeting staff, it's been good with all of them around.

Coach Ah You, that's my guy. Me and him have a real strong relationship, and whenever I'm up there he's giving me all types of points and lessons. But you know, it's really nice having a coach like him around to teach me all of the stuff that they do up there with the linebackers and stuff."