One of the top recruits in the 2022 class out of Oklahoma is Owasso defensive lineman/athlete Chris McClellan.

McClellan is primarily a defensive lineman but showed his versatility and athleticism by playing wide receiver at the Championship 7v7 tournament in Plano, TX this weekend.

The 6-foot-4, 280 pounder now holds 15 scholarship offers after Texas Tech and TCU entered their hats into the mix this past week.

What you need to know...

... McClellan announced his offer from Tech on Friday, January 22nd. He'd previously been in contact with the Texas Tech staff for months

... McClellan now holds offers from over half the Big 12 - Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and TCU have also put offers on the table

... McClellan is rated by Rivals as the No. 8 player out of the Sooner State for the 2022 class