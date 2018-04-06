The 2017-18 season that was full of firsts and bests will end in another milestone for Beard and the Texas Tech basketball program. The University of Texas-Arlington will announce the hiring of assistant coach Chris Ogden at a press conference this afternoon, marking the first time in program history that a Red Raider basketball assistant has been hired away to fill a Div. I head coaching vacancy.

... The 37-year-old Ogden is just the newest branch in a growing Chris Beard coaching tree that has placed head coaches at the Div. I, Div. II and semi-professional levels.



... Ogden may be the first assistant to leave Beard’s Texas Tech staff for a head coaching job, but he almost assuredly won’t be the last. Al Pinkins has turned down multiple job offers to remain in West Texas, and Mark Adams and Brian Burg are also prime candidates for future head coaching openings.

... This will be Beard's first assistant coach vacancy at Texas Tech. He could elevate Burg (Chief of Staff) or former Oklahoma State coach Sean Sutton (Advisor to the Head Coach) from off-court roles to fill Ogden's position or look at an external hire.